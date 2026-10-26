President Donald Trump at a Sunday political rally ​predicted a trade dispute with Canada would be resolved "soon," without providing specifics.

At an event in Port Huron, Michigan, to boost Republican candidates ahead of the November 3 midterms, Trump and other speakers reiterated ‌his oft-expressed position that ​higher tariffs on Canadian goods ​are needed because Canada "has been ripping off" the US ​in trade.

"I had to do it," Trump told the Michigan crowd. "We'll have that settled pretty soon. They're willing to give us anything at this moment."

The office of Canadian ​Prime Minister Mark Carney did not immediately respond to a ‌request for comment.

Trump won in Michigan's border region ​that includes Port Huron in the 2024 presidential election with more than 66% of the vote, but the local economy has felt ‌the impacts of the US-Canada ​tariff standoff, including the ‌Detroit-based US auto industry.

Republican Congressman Mike Rogers, who is ‌running in a tight race against Democratic rival Abdul El-Sayed, ​has tried to distance himself from the president's tariff policy on the auto sector.

Rogers on Sunday hailed ​Trump's tariffs for securing manufacturing investments for Michigan by Chevrolet and Detroit Diesel, but said "the automobile ‌portion of these Canadian tariffs worries me a little bit."

"There's ‌some good and there's some things we have to work on," he told "Meet the Press."