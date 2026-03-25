IAEA urges restraint after Iran claims Bushehr plant hit by projectile

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on Wednesday called for restraint after Iran informed the intergovernmental body that a projectile had hit Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant.

The IAEA said that, as per Tehran, no injuries were reported, and the plant is functioning normally.

In a post on X, the IAEA said, "The IAEA has been informed by Iran that another projectile hit the premises of the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant today. According to Iran, there was no damage to the NPP itself nor injuries to staff, and the condition of the plant is normal. IAEA DG Rafael Mariano Grossi reiterates call for maximum restraint to avoid nuclear safety risks during conflict."

Kuwait's Civil Aviation Authority announced on Wednesday that drones targeted a fuel tank at Kuwait International Airport, leading to a fire at the site. Spokesperson Abdullah al-Rajhi told the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) that, according to preliminary reports, the damage was limited to property and there were no human casualties, as quoted by Al Jazeera.

Al-Rajhi stated that authorities immediately began implementing emergency procedures, and fire brigades and relevant agencies are currently dealing with the blaze.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump said that the US has won the war, adding that Iran's navy and air force have been completely decimated.

Speaking at the Swearing-In Ceremony for the Secretary of Homeland Security, Trump said, "We're in negotiations right now. I can tell you, they'd like to make a deal and who wouldn't if you were there? Look, their navy's gone, their air force is gone, their communications are gone. pretty much everything they have is gone."

Israeli military spokesman Brigadier General Effie Defrin said in a televised briefing that Israel's military will operate "according to an unchanged plan" in Iran and Lebanon regardless of talks aimed at ending the war, as per Al Jazeera.

Also, the Canadian government said it strongly condemns Israel's plans to occupy territory in southern Lebanon, adding that Lebanon's sovereignty and territorial integrity must not be violated. However, it called for the disarmament of Hezbollah, as reported by Al Jazeera.