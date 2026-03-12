Iran war: How IEA reserves, and Opec output shape the global oil market

As the Iran war enters its second week and Iran’s grip on the Strait of Hormuz remains tight, global oil markets have once again been forced to lean on emergency reserves. The International Energy Agency’s (IEA) decision to coordinate a record release of 400 million barrels from strategic stockpiles on Thursday (March 12) comes as the war involving the US, Israel and Iran disrupts shipments through Hormuz, a chokepoint that normally handles roughly one-fifth of the world’s oil trade.

The move has brought to the fore how oil supplies today are shaped not just by producers in West Asia or Russia, but also by consumer-country alliances that stockpile oil for emergencies. To understand how these systems work, one must look at the three layers that influence the market, namely: who produces oil, who stores it, and how blocs such as the IEA and groupings like Brics reshape the market.

Who produces most of the world’s oil?

Global oil production is concentrated in a relatively small group of countries. West Asia continues to dominate reserves and production capacity, with Saudi Arabia, Iran, Iraq, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates among the largest holders of crude reserves.

Outside the Gulf region, Russia, the United States and Canada are major producers. Venezuela is estimated to hold the world’s largest proven oil reserves, followed by Saudi Arabia and Iran.

Many of these countries operate within producer alliances such as Opec and Opec+, which coordinate output levels in an attempt to influence global prices. Opec members collectively hold around four-fifths of global proven oil reserves, giving the group substantial leverage over supply.

However, the market is not controlled solely by producers. Over the past five decades, major consuming countries have created systems to cushion supply shocks.

What is the International Energy Agency and how does it work?

The International Energy Agency ( IEA ) was created in 1974 by major oil-consuming economies to coordinate energy security policies after the oil crisis.

Today it has more than 30 member countries, mostly advanced economies in Europe, North America and Asia. One of the agency’s key rules is that members must maintain oil stocks equivalent to at least 90 days of their net imports, allowing them to respond collectively to supply disruptions.

When a crisis hits, the IEA can coordinate a joint release of reserves, as it has done during events such as the Gulf War, Hurricane Katrina and the Russia-Ukraine conflict that began in 2022. However, the current release linked to the Iran war is the largest coordinated drawdown so far.

Although it does not set production quotas like Opec, the IEA’s coordinated stockpile releases can still influence prices by temporarily increasing supply.

The other side of the oil market: Opec and competing blocs

Meanwhile, if the IEA represents the interests of oil-importing countries, Opec and Opec+ represent the producer side.

Opec members, led by Saudi Arabia, often adjust output targets to stabilise prices or manage supply. Russia and several other producers participate in the broader Opec+ arrangement, extending the group’s influence over global production.

This balance between producers and consumers determines global politics related to energy. If producers reduce their output, consumer nations may respond by using their reserves.

Where India stands in the global oil system

As of now, India is not a full member of the IEA. However, it has been an associate member since 2017, which has allowed it to cooperate on energy data, policy discussions and emergency responses. India formally applied for full membership to the IEA in October 2023.

Consequently, India is exempt from holding reserves equivalent to 90 days of imports, unlike full members. The country has 5.33 million tonnes of strategic storage capacity for crude oil, with plans for expansion.

Could Brics play a bigger role in oil markets?

The expanding Brics grouping, which includes major energy producers such as Russia and Iran and large consumers such as China and India, increasingly overlaps with key parts of the global oil system.

While Brics does not currently operate a coordinated energy security mechanism like the IEA, its members collectively account for a large share of global energy demand and production.