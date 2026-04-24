IEA reduces outlook for global LNG supply growth amid Iran-US war

The damage caused to liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure in the Gulf countries due to the US-Iran war has reduced the outlook for global LNG supply growth over the medium term and would delay the effect of the unfolding LNG wave by at least two years, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in a report.

The LNG supply losses from Qatar and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are expected to total around 20 billion cubic metres (bcm) for the March-April period, said the IEA. The restart and ramp-up of LNG liquefaction plants could take several weeks, resulting in output being around 10 bcm lower than under regular operations, it added.

In March, Iran had launched attacks against Qatar's Ras Laffan, the world's largest LNG hub, damaging critical infrastructure. Qatar had halted LNG production from the facility since then.

“The damage caused by attacks on Qatar’s LNG facilities could reduce the country’s LNG output by nearly 70 bcm by 2030, assuming a repair period of four years. In addition, delaying the North Field East expansion project could reduce LNG supply by close to 20 bcm over the 2026–2030 period,” said the IEA.

The Middle East conflict has already caused the loss of around 120 bcm of cumulative LNG supply for the period 2026–2030, considering the combined effect of the near-term supply disruptions and the medium-term implications for supply, the report added.

The IEA highlighted that the losses resulting from the Middle East conflict account for around 15 per cent of the expected global LNG supply over the 2026–30 period, but would eventually be offset by the start-up of new liquefaction facilities through the medium term. The impact on growth is largely concentrated through 2026–27.