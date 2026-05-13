IEA warns oil market deficit may persist through 2026 amid Gulf conflict

The global oil market will remain in deficit until the final quarter of the current year as production sharply falls in Gulf countries amid the ongoing conflict in the region, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Wednesday.

“While demand may swing back to growth towards the end of the year if a deal to end the war is agreed that allows flows through the Strait of Hormuz to gradually resume from the third quarter of 2026, supply will likely be slower to recover,” the IEA said in its monthly oil market report.

Global oil supply declined by a further 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) in April to 95.1 million bpd, taking total losses since February to 12.8 million bpd. With tanker traffic still restricted through the Strait of Hormuz, cumulative supply losses from Gulf producers already exceed 1 billion barrels, with more than 14 million bpd of oil now shut in, marking an unprecedented supply shock, it said.

Assuming flows through the Strait of Hormuz gradually resume from June, global oil supply is projected to decline by an average 3.9 million bpd to 102.2 million bpd in 2026.

On the demand side, refiners have reduced runs and sharply scaled back crude imports as Chinese seaborne crude imports fell by 3.6 million bpd from February to April, according to Kpler. Major reductions in imports were also seen in Japan at 1.9 million bpd, South Korea at 1 million bpd, and India at 760,000 bpd, the IEA said. While the slowdown in global refinery activity, by around 5 million bpd year-on-year (YoY) in April, has temporarily eased tensions in the crude market, tightness is quickly spreading to product markets.

The Paris-based international body expects global oil demand to contract by 2.4 million bpd YoY in the second quarter of 2026 and decline by 420,000 bpd for the year as a whole, 1.3 million bpd weaker than its pre-conflict forecast. The steepest losses are being witnessed in the petrochemical sector, where feedstock availability is becoming increasingly constrained.