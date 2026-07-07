IIM Bangalore to set up first overseas campus in Indonesia: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced that the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIM Bangalore) will establish its first overseas campus in Indonesia, making it the second IIM to expand internationally as India steps up efforts to globalise its higher education institutions.

The proposed campus will come up at the Singhasari Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Malang and is expected to cater primarily to Indonesian nationals while also attracting students from neighbouring Southeast Asian countries, according to a statement by the Ministry of Education.

The announcement was made during the Prime Minister's visit to Indonesia and his joint press statement with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto.

The move is part of the Centre's push under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 to encourage leading Indian higher educational institutions to establish an international presence and expand access to Indian education abroad. It also comes as India seeks to strengthen academic and knowledge partnerships with countries in the Indo-Pacific.

The proposed campus will be rolled out in two phases. The first phase will comprise executive education programmes for senior executives, business leaders, and public sector professionals. Subject to the successful implementation of the first phase over the initial two years, degree-granting management programmes will be introduced in the second phase. The campus will be established through a memorandum of understanding between IIM Bangalore and PT Intelegensia Grahatama (PT IGT), the managing and development entity of the Singhasari Special Economic Zone, the release said.

The curriculum will focus on five emerging areas—global supply chains, digital transformation, artificial intelligence, climate and sustainability, and healthcare management. Students enrolled in Indonesia will also have the opportunity to undertake short academic immersion visits to IIM Bangalore's Bengaluru campus.

The proposed Indonesia campus will be IIM Bangalore's first international campus and only the second overseas campus among the Indian Institutes of Management after IIM Ahmedabad, which established a campus in Dubai that began operations in September 2025.

Separately, among the Indian Institutes of Technology, IIT Delhi operates an international campus in Abu Dhabi, which began in September 2024, while IIT Madras established the first overseas IIT campus in Zanzibar, Tanzania, in July 2023. The IIMs and IITs are autonomous, publicly funded institutions established by Acts of Parliament and overseen by the Ministry of Education.

The government said the initiative is expected to strengthen India-Indonesia ties, position Indonesia as a regional hub for management education, and reinforce India's ambition to emerge as a provider of quality, affordable higher education for the Global South.