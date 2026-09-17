Important that EU listens to India's concerns on CBAM: Finnish minister

Multala spoke about the Brics Summit declaration on the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) and the India-European Union (EU) free trade deal. He said it is important that the EU listens to the concerns of India’s exporters, and offered Finland’s technology and expertise in clean energy, energy efficiency, and industrial decarbonisation. Edited excerpts:

Q: What lessons from Finland’s carbon-neutrality targets (aiming for net-zero by 2035) can India adopt for its growing industrial sector?

A: Finland has set a clear target of becoming carbon-neutral by 2035, and this target is anchored in our Climate Act. We are working towards it across different sectors, including energy, industry, transport, and land use. But we are also very open about the fact that more work is needed. It is about continuously reviewing what is working and taking further action where needed. India has its own circumstances and its own development priorities, so there is no single model that can simply be copied. But we can share our experience of how clear targets, policies, investment, and innovation can work together. For both Finland and India, the transition to a lower-carbon economy is also an opportunity to strengthen competitiveness, develop new technologies, and create new industries.

Q: How can India and Finland jointly tighten Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) frameworks to curb electronic and plastic waste streams effectively?

A: India and Finland could advance EPR from a reporting obligation into a genuinely circular system: one that makes every product traceable, rewards better design, and integrates informal collectors fairly. Finland can share its experience in producer responsibility and material recovery, while India offers the scale to develop digital and commercially viable models that can be replicated across cities.

Q: What are your thoughts on the joint declaration issued at the Brics Summit, which "opposed unilateral, punitive, discriminatory, and protectionist measures”, such as the CBAM? How are the EU and the Finnish government helping India's carbon-intensive production units to comply with CBAM norms, since the levy is set to kick in from 2027?

A: We have, of course, followed the Brics Summit closely. We understand why CBAM is a concern for Indian exporters, particularly in energy-intensive industries. It is important that the EU listens to these concerns and maintains a close technical dialogue with India. CBAM is explicitly addressed in the India-EU FTA, expected to be finalised soon, through a dedicated annex on carbon border adjustment measures. CBAM is not a measure targeted at India, but an EU-wide climate instrument; the FTA provides a framework for transparency and dialogue on its application. At the same time, India’s own ambitious clean-energy and industrial transition creates an opportunity. Investment in lower-carbon production can strengthen the long-term competitiveness of Indian exports. Finland is well-placed to contribute technology and expertise in clean energy, energy efficiency, and industrial decarbonisation.

Q: Brics joint statement also emphasised that high debt burdens and severe financing gaps constrain climate action and adaptation in developing economies. How can the Global North and Global South collaborate to solve these challenges?

A: Finland supports developing countries’ climate action as part of development cooperation. Funding is directed to both climate change mitigation and adaptation. Development policy investments effectively accelerate climate solutions in the private sector. Finland was the first country in the world to set a carbon tax in 1990, and Finnish power plants and industries have participated in the EU Emissions Trading System since 2005. We support the development of carbon markets around the world and promote the gradual phase-out of fossil fuel subsidies.

On September 15, during the opening ceremony of the WCEF, Finland announced a €120 million investment commitment towards a new Finland-IFC Blended Finance Programme under preparation. The programme is intended to start in 2027, with India among its focus countries. The programme will help mobilise private investment for sustainable development in emerging markets, with circular economy as a cross-cutting theme. It can offer equity, debt and mezzanine financing for private investments that support sustainable development but would not materialise with commercial financing alone. The initiative is expected to mobilise around $600 million in additional financing, multiplying Finland's development impact and accelerating climate-resilient, resource-efficient growth.

Q: How is Finland supporting climate action in developing countries?