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Home / World News / India, 34 others sign statement on AI opportunity at Pax Silica Summit

India, 34 others sign statement on AI opportunity at Pax Silica Summit

At the second Pax Silica Summit held in Washington on Thursday, 35 nations signed the Joint Statement on AI Opportunity, aligning behind a pro-growth, pro-innovation regulatory approach for the AI era

Second Pax Silica Summit, in Washington

Second Pax Silica Summit, in Washington (PTI Photo)

Press Trust of India Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2026 | 11:47 AM IST

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Thirty-five nations, including India, have signed on to the US initiative to build trusted and resilient supply chains to power artificial intelligence (AI) technologies.

At the second Pax Silica Summit held in Washington on Thursday, 35 nations signed the Joint Statement on AI Opportunity, aligning behind a pro-growth, pro-innovation regulatory approach for the AI era, said Jacob Helberg, US Under Secretary of State for Economic Affairs.

"A commitment to trusted supply chains, to mobilising the private sector, and the infrastructure that will power the next century," he said.

Argentina, Germany, the Netherlands, Chile, Costa Rica, Greece, Kazakhstan, Panama, and the European Union joined the Pax Silica initiative on the sidelines of the Summit.

 

India is represented at the Summit by S Krishnan, Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Nagraj Naidu, Additional Secretary (Americas) in the Ministry of External Affairs, and representatives of the Indian industry.

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The Indian delegation engaged with other governments and industry on advancing collaboration in semiconductors, artificial intelligence, and resilient technology supply chains.

"The future of AI will not be determined by who regulates first. It will be determined by who builds first and builds the most capacity. More energy. More compute. More chips. More talent. More builders. A future where we accelerate innovation and private investment is welcomed," Helberg said.

"Together, we aspire to build an AI future that serves our peoples, strengthens our economies, and empowers entrepreneurship, innovation, and the rule of law," he said.

The senior US official said that the Pax Silica Initiative took off in December last year, with a handful of countries coming together. India joined the initiative in February on the sidelines of the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Artificial intelligence AI Models Future of AI infrastructure semiconductor

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First Published: Jun 26 2026 | 11:47 AM IST

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