India at UNSC urges early restoration of Hormuz maritime passage route

Amid the West Asia crisis, India has urged restoration of safe and unimpeded maritime passage through the Strait of Hormuz at the earliest while expressing concern about safety of its seafarers, stressing that any "purported closure" of vital waterways has direct consequences for the global economy.

Addressing the UN Security Council open debate on 'The Safety and Protection of Waterways in the Maritime Domain' on Monday, Charge d'affaires at the Permanent Mission of India to the UN, Ambassador Yojna Patel, stressed that India sees maritime security and the protection of waterways as essential to global security and economic prosperity.

"As a major trading nation, India strongly deplores the recent targeting of commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and the endangerment of innocent civilian crew members. Such actions have resulted in the tragic loss of precious lives of Indian seafarers and are unacceptable," Patel said during the debate held under the Council Presidency of Bahrain.

India reiterated that freedom of navigation and global commerce through the Strait of Hormuz must be fully respected in accordance with international law and urged that safe and unimpeded maritime passage be restored at the earliest.

India is among the top three seafarer-supplying nations, contributing approximately 13 per cent of the global seafaring workforce.

"India remains deeply concerned about the safety and welfare of its seafarers. Any disruption, obstruction or purported closure of vital waterways has direct consequences for global economy, energy and humanitarian supply chains," Patel said.

She added that the safety and welfare of seafarers, the security of international shipping, energy supply chains that sustain nations and humanitarian supply chains that ensure the survival and welfare of seafarers must remain paramount. "India aims to maintain secure waterways for the long-term global peace and inclusive growth," she said.

Amid the West Asia conflict, the Ministry of External Affairs said last month that eight Indian nationals have lost their lives while one remained missing in "various incidents" in the region.

India emphasised that the main concerns to be immediately addressed are the safety of navigation, continuance of supply chains with specific emphasis on humanitarian supply chains, enhancement of maritime situational awareness and facilitating communication for seafarers, whether directly or indirectly.

Patel noted that India has submitted recommendations to alleviate the situation and contribute to the safety of waterways and seafarers, including a 24/7 helpline set up by the country's Directorate General of Shipping for seafarers, irrespective of nationality, which as on date, has received close to 7500 calls and more than 15,000 emails.

As the Strait of Hormuz, the crucial oil artery located between Oman and Iran connecting the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea, is virtually closed due to the conflict, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said in his address at the debate that the safety of the world's waterways has become a test of the international order itself.

He noted with concern that since early March, the disruption of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most critical maritime chokepoints, has struck at global energy security, food supplies, and trade. He also pointed out that more than 20,000 seafarers remain stranded at sea and over 2,000 commercial vessels are caught in a web of risks and restrictions to navigation.

"These men and women are not parties to any conflict. They are civilian workers keeping the world supplied. Their safety, their well-being, and their rights must be protected at all times, and in all waters," Guterres said.

In an appeal to the parties in the conflict, Guterres called for the Strait to be opened. "Let ships pass. No tolls. No discrimination. Let trade resume. Let the global economy breathe." Citing the example of the Black Sea Initiative amid the Ukraine war, Guterres said the deal showed that even amid conflict, practical cooperation can reopen a blocked corridor and keep ships and essential products moving.

"The United Nations can help develop a similar effort based on consent by convening, coordinating, and implementing arrangements between parties," he said.

Patel said India is committed to promoting a free, open and rules-based maritime order in accordance with the principles of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

She said that since the major share of global energy supplies and international trade is carried out through international waterways, any threat to critical waterways in the maritime domain has serious implications for international peace and security and global trade.

The UN Trade and Development (UNCTAD) has warned that the Strait of Hormuz, a central artery for global energy trade, has seen activity fall to a near halt. Ship transits dropped from around 130 per day in February to just six in March - a collapse of about 95 per cent.

"The disruption is hitting a large share of global oil and gas supplies, with immediate consequences for production, trade and consumption worldwide. It is also spilling over into transport systems, including maritime routes, air cargo and port logistics," UNCTAD has said.