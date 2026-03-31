India condemns attack that killed two UNIFIL peacekeepers in south Lebanon

India has strongly condemned the recent attacks on UN peacekeepers deployed in southern Lebanon, stressing that the safety and security of peacekeepers must remain a top priority.

In a post on X on Monday, India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Parvathaneni Harish said, "Peacekeepers serve under difficult conditions and are deployed with the backing of a UN mandate in conflict areas. Peacekeeping is multilateralism in action. The safety and security of the Peacekeepers must be a priority."

He highlighted India's role in strengthening accountability, noting that New Delhi had piloted UN Security Council Resolution 2589, which seeks accountability for crimes against peacekeepers.

"India joins the international community in condemning the recent attacks on UN Peacekeepers deployed in UNIFIL. We pay our homage to the fallen Blue Helmets," he added.

The remarks come after the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) reported that a peacekeeper was killed and another critically injured after a projectile struck a UN position near Adchit Al Qusayr in Southern Lebanon on Sunday.

According to a statement issued by UNIFIL, the incident occurred near Bani Hayyan in Southern Lebanon, resulting in the deaths of two peacekeepers, while a third one sustained severe injuries and a fourth one was also wounded.

This is the second fatal incident involving the mission's personnel in the past 24 hours. UNIFIL stated that no one should have to lose their life while serving the cause of peace.

"Two UNIFIL peacekeepers were tragically killed in south Lebanon today, when an explosion of unknown origin destroyed their vehicle near Bani Hayyan. A third peacekeeper was severely injured, and a fourth was also hurt. This is the second fatal incident in the last 24 hours. We reiterate that no one should ever have to die serving the cause of peace," the statement read. "We extend our sincerest condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of those brave peacekeepers who gave their lives in service of peace," it added.

The mission said an investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the explosion and also expressed hope for the swift recovery of those injured in the incident.

UNIFIL reiterated the urgent need for all parties to comply with international law and ensure the safety and security of United Nations personnel and property and stressed that deliberate attacks on peacekeepers constitute grave violations of international humanitarian law and breach obligations under UN Security Council Resolution 1701, potentially amounting to war crimes.

"The human cost of this conflict is far too high. The violence, as we have said before, must end," the statement added.

This incident comes moments after a United Nations peacekeeper was killed and another critically injured after a projectile struck a UNIFIL position near Adchit Al Qusayr in southern Lebanon.

In a statement, the UNIFIL stated that the origin of the projectile remains unknown, and an investigation has been launched to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Meanwhile, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Tuesday said it is reviewing reports of the two separate incidents involving personnel from the UNIFIL in southern Lebanon over the past two days.

In a statement on Telegram, the IDF said the incidents are being "thoroughly reviewed" to determine the circumstances and assess whether they were the result of actions by Hezbollah or IDF operations.

"The incidents are being thoroughly reviewed in order to clarify the circumstances and determine whether they resulted from Hezbollah activity or from IDF activity," the statement read.

The military noted that the incidents occurred in an active combat zone and cautioned against drawing conclusions regarding responsibility.

"It should be noted these incidents occurred in an active combat area. Therefore, it should not be assumed that incidents in which UNIFIL soldiers were harmed were caused by the IDF," it added.

The IDF reiterated that its operations are directed against Hezbollah and not against UN peacekeepers, the Lebanese Armed Forces, or civilians.