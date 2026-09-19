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India dispatches fresh tranche of relief material to flood-hit Nepal

India has sent more than 130 tonnes of relief material and deployed 54 expert personnel to support Nepal's rescue, relief and forensic operations, according to the Ministry of External Affairs

India sends 11 tonnes of relief supplies to flood-hit Nepal

India sends another 11 tonnes of relief material to Nepal (Photo: S Jaishankar/X)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2026 | 3:18 PM IST

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A fresh tranche of 11 tonnes of relief material, including medicines, forensic supplies, tents and sleeping bags, was dispatched on Saturday aboard a military transport aircraft to Kathmandu, officials said.

In a post on X, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar shared photos of the consignment, saying India continues to support Nepal's recovery following the recent flash floods in the neighbouring country.

"Dispatched another 11 tonnes of relief material to Nepal, including medicines, forensics supplies, tents, hygiene kits, sleeping bags and other essential supplies. India continues to support Nepal's recovery. #NeighbourhoodFirst," he said.

A senior official said the fresh tranche of relief material, sent as part of India's humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) measures, was dispatched aboard the IAF's C-130 aircraft.

 

India has sent more than 130 tonnes of relief material and deployed 54 expert personnel to support Nepal's rescue, relief and forensic operations, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

The death toll from the devastating flash floods in Nepal surged to 1,410 on Thursday, with over 6,100 people still missing, according to the country's disaster management authorities.

Flash floods, triggered by an ice-rock avalanche near the Nepal-Tibet border on August 26, devastated towns and villages in northern and central Nepal.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Indian Air Force IAF India Nepal ties

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First Published: Sep 19 2026 | 3:18 PM IST