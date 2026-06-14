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Home / World News / India is country of innovation, says Macron at Bharat Innovates event

India is country of innovation, says Macron at Bharat Innovates event

French President Emmanuel Macron hailed India as a nation of innovation, highlighting growing cooperation with France in AI, climate action and civil nuclear energy

Emmanuel Macron, Emmanuel, Macron

The event brings together top innovation startups and Venture Capital funds from India, France, and other countries | (Photo:Reuters)

Press Trust of India Nice
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2026 | 4:10 PM IST

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French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday said India is a nation of innovation, adding that both countries have a true partnership in critical sectors like AI and climate change.

Macron was addressing the Bharat Innovates event which he inaugurated with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Nice.

"We respect the Make-in-India initiative. France has been part of it in diverse sectors," Macron said.

"India is a country of innovation. India and France have a true partnership in critical sectors like AI and climate change," he said.

"There is scope to expand bilateral cooperation in civil nuclear energy sector, including in the area of Small Modular Reactors," Macron said.

 

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Bharat Innovates 2026 is a flagship initiative by the Indian government designed to accelerate the country's deep-tech startups and research ventures on a global stage.

The event brings together top innovation startups and Venture Capital funds from India, France, and other countries.

Modi is currently in France, where he is scheduled to hold talks with Macron and also attend the G-7 Summit.

He landed in Nice on Saturday, kickstarting a week-long tour which also includes a two-day visit to Slovakia.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Emmanuel Macron Bharat Innovation France India-France

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First Published: Jun 14 2026 | 4:10 PM IST

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