India is huge market with 'blue ocean opportunity': Aircraft maker Embraer

India is a huge market with a "blue ocean opportunity", Embraer has said as the Brazilian aerospace major works with Adani Group to establish a regional aircraft manufacturing facility in India.

Bullish on India, one of the world's fastest-growing civil aviation markets, Embraer has projected that the Indian market will require at least 500 aircraft in the 80 to 146 seat range over the next 20 years.

These are the small narrow-body planes.

Raul Villaron, Vice President and Head of Asia Pacific at Embraer Commercial Aviation, said there is a "blue ocean opportunity" for the company in India, which is a "huge market".

In response to a PTI query on the Indian market, Villaron said there are at least 1,200 non-served markets that are not served directly but by connections.

"Of those, 90 per cent are longer than 500 kilometres and (have) less than 100 passengers," he said as he highlighted the "blue ocean opportunity".

"For years, India has been served by turboprops in the smaller segments and narrow-body aircraft. There was always a gap in between where you have points with more than 500 kilometres and less than 100 passengers. That is where Embraer fits in," he said.

Broadly, the 'blue ocean opportunity' refers to an untapped market segment where there is less or no direct competition, a scenario that will allow the company to create new demand.

Embraer is a key player with its E2 family of jets in the small narrow-body segment. The E195 aircraft has a seating capacity of up to 124 seats.

According to Villaron, the company's E175 jets can be used for routes under the Indian government's UDAN scheme. These planes can have up to 88 seats.

The regional air connectivity scheme UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik) was launched in October 2016, and earlier this year, the government approved the modified scheme for a ten-year period till 2035-36, with an outlay of Rs 28,840 crore.

In January this year, Embraer announced a strategic collaboration with the Adani Group to set up a regional aircraft manufacturing facility in India.

When asked about the update on the collaboration, Villaron said it was working with the Adani Group and was very keen to make the project work.

"The government is very keen to make it work. Be patient. We will get there, but we cannot share much at this point," he said.

There were also reports that IndiGo was looking to place orders for Embraer jets.

Villaron was speaking at the briefing on the sidelines of the annual assembly of the Association of Asia Pacific Airlines (AAPA) that concluded in Kuala Lumpur on November 13.

Embraer opened its new office in New Delhi in October 2025 and is looking to strengthen its presence in the country's commercial aviation, defence, business aviation, services and support, and urban air mobility segments.

At present, the company, whose E-Jets began operations in India in 2005, has nearly 50 aircraft in the country serving the Indian Air Force, government agencies, business jet operators and commercial airline Star Air.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, Embraer projected a demand for 2,520 planes with up to 150 seats in the Asia Pacific region over the next two decades.