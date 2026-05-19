India offers 100% FDI to Nordic defence firms in defence corridors

Nordic countries on Tuesday committed themselves to investing $100 billion in India in the next 15 years, increase cooperation with India on climate action, blue economy, and polar research, and facilitate a better mobility of students and researchers.

The third India-Nordic summit was held in Oslo on Tuesday. It concluded with India and the Nordic countries announcing eight outcomes.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, India offered 100 per cent foreign direct investment (FDI) to Nordic defence firms in defence industrial corridors here.

At the summit, Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi was joined by his counterparts in Norway, Denmark, Finland, Sweden and Iceland.

India’s trade with Nordic countries was $19 billion in 2024. India and these five countries committed themselves to leveraging the India-European Union Free Trade Agreement, India-European Free Trade Association (Efta), and Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (Tepa) to invest $100 billion in the next 15 years and create a million jobs.

In his address at the joint media briefing with his Nordic counterparts, Modi said that India-Nordic bilateral trade had grown four times in the past 10 years, and investment from these countries in India had gone up 200 per cent, creating thousands of jobs.

India and the Nordic countries signed a strategic partnership on green technology and innovation to deepen cooperation in clean and green transition, trade and investment, and blue economy.

“Our shared commitment to democracy, the rule of law, and multilateralism makes us natural partners,” Modi said.

The PMs also discussed the situation in West Asia and Ukraine, and resolved to work together “in this era of global tensions and conflicts”.

Modi said the green-technology partnership would pave the way for India-Iceland cooperation in geothermal energy and fisheries.

Sweden’s advanced manufacturing and defence, Finland’s telecom and digital technology, and Denmark’s cybersecurity and health care, along with India’s talent, will develop trusted solutions for the world.

Pointing to a common expression in Icelandic and Indian languages, Iceland PM Kristrún Frostadóttir said what people needed at this juncture was more “sambandh”.

Modi said he had on several occasions referred to the word “sambandh”, which means the same thing in Nordic and Indian languages — connections, relations, and bonds.

India and the Nordic countries also decided to strengthen research projects in STEM (science, engineering, technology and mathematics) and communication technology, including 6G.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday asked whether Norway agreed to Modi’s “personal request” to remove the Adani group from the black list on pension funds. In a social-media post, Gandhi said Norway’s sovereign wealth fund dropped Adani Green from its portfolio in February.

“Modi ji, did Norway agree to your personal request to remove Adani from their pension fund black list?” Gandhi said in a post on X. He posted a picture of news reports on February 27, saying “Norway’s sovereign wealth fund drops Adani Green Energy from its portfolio”.

In February this year, the $1.2 trillion sovereign wealth fund, the world’s largest, decided to exclude Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) from its portfolio due to concern about its alleged links to financial crime.

Before the start of Modi’s visit, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had said it would “be an opportunity to induce momentum in bilateral trade and investments by Norway’s Government Pension Fund (GPFG) of close to $28 billion in the Indian capital market”.

MEA officials, for the second time in three days, categorically rejected allegations of violations of human rights, highlighting the country’s constitutional values of justice, liberty, and freedom of expression.

Sibi George, secretary (west), made the remarks while responding to Norwegian journalist Helle Lyng Svendsen’s question about why India should be trusted, given its alleged human rights violations.

Earlier, Svendsen unsuccessfully attempted to ask the Indian PM a question after he and his Norwegian counterpart, Jonas Gahr Støre, made their media statements. The media was told the two leaders wouldn’t take questions at the joint interaction.

Subsequently, the Indian embassy in Norway responded to Svendsen’s social media post on the issue and said she was “most welcome to come and ask your questions” at a press briefing organised by the mission.

The MEA official had faced similar questions on Saturday evening from two Dutch journalists at The Hague on the perceived slide in freedom of expression in India.

Modi also held bilateral meetings with his counterparts in Iceland, Finland and Denmark on Tuesday in Oslo ahead of the third India-Nordic summit.

The first two summits were held in Stockholm in 2018 and Copenhagen in 2022.

Finland is slated to host the next summit.

Modi invited Norway’s companies to invest in nutrition, health care, fisheries, and clean energy.

Investment in clean energy is also a priority for the Norwegian Wealth Fund, he said.

Modi sought more investment from Norway in India’s shipbuilding sector. “Today, nearly 10 per cent of Norway’s ships are built in India. Can we increase this to 25 per cent over the next five years?” the PM asked, adding that India had opened a dedicated trade-facilitation desk for Norway within “Invest India”.