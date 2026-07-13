India's exports to West Asia region evened out in June: Commerce Secy

India's exports to the West Asian region have "evened out" in June, as it has recorded a 7.29 per cent year-on-year growth to $5 billion, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal said on Monday.

The shipments to the region had declined in March due to the US-Iran conflict, but improved in April and further in May.

"Our exports to the West Asia have evened out," he told reporters here. The shipments in June 2025 were $4.67 billion.

The country's exports to the UAE rose 3.57 per cent to $2.7 billion, but shipments to Saudi Arabia declined by 4.42 per cent to $768.56 million.

On the other hand, imports from the UAE and Oman have registered a positive growth. But it dipped by 29.75 per cent from Saudi Arabia.

Indian exporters are using three ports (Duqm, Sohar and Salalah) in Oman to push exports to the region.

The US-Iran conflict has severely impacted the movement of ships carrying cargoes in international waters, particularly through the Strait of Hormuz.

India normally exports goods worth about $6 billion every month to the region.