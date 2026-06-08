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India to operationalise US trade deal only if tariff edge is secured

New Delhi wants a clear tariff advantage over competing economies and assurances against future Section 301 actions before implementing a trade agreement with Washington

India-US trade talks, Trump tariffs, IEEPA ruling, Section 122, interim trade deal, tariffs, MFN rate, Biswajit Dhar, Ajay Sahai, Madhavi Arora
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According to the official, the US is likely to impose a lower tariff on India under Section 301 of the US Trade Act of 1974

Krity Ambey
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2026 | 7:17 PM IST

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India is likely to operationalise its trade deal with the US only after ensuring that its tariff rate under the agreement is lower than that applicable to competing economies, a senior commerce ministry official said on Monday.
 
“I can finalise the deal even today, but I will operationalise it only once I am sure all my competitors are paying more than me,” the official said.
 
“The 10 per cent will lapse on 24 July. So, if they want us to pay any additional tariff, they have to finish the Section 301 process, and they have to give us a better comparative advantage over competitors,” the official said.
 
According to the official, the US is likely to impose a lower tariff on India under Section 301 of the US Trade Act of 1974.
 
While the Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR) last week proposed a 12.5 per cent duty on Indian goods under Section 301, the tariff will not take effect immediately as Washington has invited public comments on the proposed tariff action until July 6.
 
The tariff proposal follows an investigation against India and several other economies under Section 301 of the US Trade Act of 1974, which allows Washington to probe and act against trade practices that it deems harmful to US commerce.
 
New Delhi has also sought assurances from Washington that there would not be any further probes against India under Section 301, the official indicated.
 
India and the US held a round of negotiations last week during a four-day visit by Assistant US Trade Representative for South and Central Asia Brendan Lynch and his team to New Delhi.
 
Topics : US tariffs India US Trade Deal India exports