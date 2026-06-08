India to operationalise US trade deal only if tariff edge is secured

“I can finalise the deal even today, but I will operationalise it only once I am sure all my competitors are paying more than me,” the official said.

“The 10 per cent will lapse on 24 July. So, if they want us to pay any additional tariff, they have to finish the Section 301 process, and they have to give us a better comparative advantage over competitors,” the official said.

According to the official, the US is likely to impose a lower tariff on India under Section 301 of the US Trade Act of 1974.

While the Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR) last week proposed a 12.5 per cent duty on Indian goods under Section 301, the tariff will not take effect immediately as Washington has invited public comments on the proposed tariff action until July 6.

The tariff proposal follows an investigation against India and several other economies under Section 301 of the US Trade Act of 1974, which allows Washington to probe and act against trade practices that it deems harmful to US commerce.

New Delhi has also sought assurances from Washington that there would not be any further probes against India under Section 301, the official indicated.