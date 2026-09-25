India, Turkey, Egypt part of talks to unblock Black Sea shipping: Zelenskyy
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that in addition to these countries, there were also proposals from other nations to deblock the Black Sea.
Reuters
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Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday that India, Turkey, Egypt and other Middle Eastern countries were taking part in talks on unblocking shipping in the Black Sea.
"Egypt, India, Turkey, and representatives from the Middle East - I had separate conversations with the leadership of these countries, and our Ministry of Foreign Affairs has also been in contact with their counterparts in these countries," Zelenskiy told reporters in a WhatsApp briefing. "In addition to these countries, there were also proposals from other nations to deblock the Black Sea."
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First Published: Sep 25 2026 | 11:18 PM IST