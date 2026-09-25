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Home / World News / India, Turkey, Egypt part of talks to unblock Black Sea shipping: Zelenskyy

India, Turkey, Egypt part of talks to unblock Black Sea shipping: Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President ​Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that in addition ​to these countries, there were also proposals ‌from other nations ‌to deblock the Black Sea.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2026 | 11:18 PM IST

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Ukrainian President ​Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday that India, Turkey, Egypt and other Middle Eastern countries ‌were taking ​part in ​talks on unblocking shipping in ​the Black Sea. 
"Egypt, India, Turkey, and representatives from the Middle East - ​I had ‌separate conversations with the leadership ​of these countries, and our Ministry of Foreign Affairs ‌has ​also been ‌in contact with their ‌counterparts in these countries," ​Zelenskiy told reporters in a WhatsApp briefing. "In addition ​to these countries, there were also proposals ‌from other nations ‌to deblock the Black Sea."
 

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First Published: Sep 25 2026 | 11:18 PM IST