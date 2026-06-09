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Home / World News / India urges global community to hold Pak accountable for violence in PoK

India urges global community to hold Pak accountable for violence in PoK

India's reaction came as over 20 people were reportedly killed in police action on protesters in several parts of PoK

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal (File Photo)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2026 | 8:34 PM IST

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India on Tuesday came down hard on Islamabad for its "brutality" against people in Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir (PoK) and called on the international community to hold that country accountable for its "abuses".

India's reaction came as over 20 people were reportedly killed in police action on protesters in several parts of PoK.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, slamming Pakistan said, there have been "desperate" attempts by Islamabad to cover-up its "failings" and deflect attention away from its alleged human rights abuses.

"We continue to see in this context, a pattern of fake news and videos emanating from Pakistan. It is a desperate attempt by Pakistan to cover-up its own failings and deflect attention away from its human rights abuses," he said.

 

"There are reports of severe police brutality in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir in which several protestors have been killed and many injured. We hope the international community will hold Pakistan accountable for its misdeeds and abuses," Jaiswal added.

He was responding to a question at a media briefing.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : PoK Pakistan International News

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First Published: Jun 09 2026 | 8:22 PM IST

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