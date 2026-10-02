India-US trade deal in 'short strokes' but not imminent, says USTR Greer

A trade deal between India and the US is “not imminent” even as both sides are working diligently towards an agreement and have identified the sticking points, United States Trade Representative (USTR) Jamieson Greer said after a bilateral meeting with Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on the sidelines of the G20 Trade Ministerial in Milwaukee.

“We had a very constructive conversation with Minister Goyal and myself. We are continually trying to finish the trade deal with India. I would characterize it as we say in the US, we're in the short strokes. We're towards the end of it. The president (Donald Trump) and the prime minister (Narendra Modi) did have a very constructive call. At the same time, I don't think there's something imminent,” Greer said at a press conference after the G20 Trade Ministers' meeting, adding that officials from both sides are currently holding bilateral talks.

His comments come after months of both sides suggesting that the deal was nearly final. The prevailing sense in recent months was that the terms had largely been agreed upon, and New Delhi was only waiting for Washington to devise a mechanism that would give it a tariff advantage over competitors and protect it from future tariff uncertainty.

Goyal had just last week said that the deal was “almost done and dusted.”

Greer had met Goyal on Thursday, a day after Modi spoke with Trump and reviewed bilateral cooperation in trade, defence, energy, critical technologies, and other areas.

The meeting and the phone call were the first between the leaders from both sides after the US Congress passed a law authorising Trump to impose a tariff of up to 100 per cent on India over its energy purchases from Russia. Trump is yet to announce a final decision on the tariff, including its rate and coverage.

“We truly have identified the universe of items that are sticking points. We're working diligently towards them. My sense is that the president, the prime minister, may have another call very soon on this just to assess progress and where we are,” Greer said.

Experts believe that a lack of clarity on the offer by the US under the trade deal was likely the sticking point. “Following the US court judgment, the bargain has disappeared for the US,” Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) Founder Ajay Srivastava said.

On February 7, India and the US issued a joint statement on the first tranche of the agreement, agreeing on a lower reciprocal tariff of 18 per cent for Indian goods. However, soon after, the Supreme Court of the United States scrapped the legal basis for the reciprocal tariff.

“While India can still remain firm on its commitments offered in the joint statement, the tariff rate offered by the US has become irrelevant and I don’t think they have since been able to come up with anything better,” Srivastava added.

Separately, the G20 Trade Ministerial, which discussed four areas: weaponisation of food, structural excess capacity and production, the Most-Favoured-Nation (MFN) principle and forced labour in global supply chains, concluded on Thursday with consensus only on weaponisation of food.

Washington picked excess capacity and forced labour for discussions at the G20 meeting amid the Office of the USTR pursuing Section 301 investigations against India and other economies. In July, the USTR determined a 10 per cent duty for India under its Section 301 investigation related to forced labour. The separate investigation into structural excess capacity is yet to conclude.

Speaking on structural excess capacity and production at the G20 meeting, Goyal said that India’s manufacturing capacity was in line with its domestic demand and the pace of economic growth.

“India’s manufacturing capacity serves its domestic and global needs and that, in the sectors identified by the G20 Presidency, India does not have structural excess capacity,” Goyal said at the meeting, according to a press release issued by the commerce ministry on Friday.

Goyal also emphasised at the meeting that trade measures must be based on specific and verifiable evidence rather than presumptions about entire countries, regions or sectors.