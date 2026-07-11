Saturday, July 11, 2026 | 10:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Indian-American Congressman Ro Khanna briefly detained by Israeli settlers

Indian-American Congressman Ro Khanna briefly detained by Israeli settlers

Khanna, a Democrat from California, was visiting on Wednesday the ruins of Khirbet Zanuta, a Bedouin village in the southern West Bank when the incident took place

Ro Khanna

Khanna was eventually allowed to continue his journey after calls to the US embassy and Israeli police. Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2026 | 10:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian-American Congressman Ro Khanna, a 2028 US Presidential aspirant, on Saturday said he was detained by gun-wielding Israeli settlers while on a visit to Palestine.

Khanna, a Democrat from California, was visiting on Wednesday the ruins of Khirbet Zanuta, a Bedouin village in the southern West Bank that was abandoned after attacks from Israeli settlers when the incident took place.

"Israeli settlers, brandishing American-made M4S, detained me and other Americans on my trip to Palestine. When the IDF (Israeli Defence Forces) arrived, they sided with the settlers and continued our detention. They made a huge mistake," Khanna said in a post on X.

 

Khanna's experience was reported by a photographer of The New York Times, who was accompanying the Congressman.

"I felt powerless in that situation, which is not an easy thing, as I have a lot of privilege in life," the New York Times quoted Khanna as saying.

Also Read

Hormuz, oil tankers, crude oil

Iran refuses talks with US until conditions on Hormuz, oil exports met

Mojtaba Khamenei

Mojtaba Khamenei vows revenge for slain father, says it's demand of nation

Donald Trump, Mojtaba Khamenei

Trump, Iranian leaders trade threats as interim peace deal falls apart

ecocide, environmental war crimes, climate security

Should the world adopt a law to recognise ecocide as a global crime?premium

oil pumpjack, crude oil, venezuela, oilfield contractors

Explained: Why India is expanding its strategic oil reserves after Iran war

The report said Khanna was eventually allowed to continue his journey after calls to the US embassy and Israeli police.

"Imagine how people feel every day, Palestinians under the occupation, if they could make an American congressperson feel powerless for 90 minutes," Khanna said.

US politicians Democrats and Republicans alike have been visiting the West Bank from time to time since the October 7, 2023, attack on Israel by Hamas started a war in the region.

Republican Mike Johnson, the House Speaker, and Democrats Chris Van Hollen and Jeff Merkley visited the region last year. Former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel is also on a visit to Israel.

Emanuel, who briefly served as the White House Chief of Staff during President Barack Obama's tenure, is also considered a presidential aspirant.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Vietnam boat capsize

Vietnam PM orders probe after boat capsize kills 15 Indian tourists

russia, ukraine, russia ukraine war

Russian attacks kill 6, injure 29 as Ukrainian forces target oil tankers

Typhoon Ragasa, Typhoon, Ragasa, Super Typhoon Ragasa

China evacuates over 1 million people as Typhoon Bavi nears east coast

People board Air Force One carrying U.S. President Donald Trump, en route to Washington after his participation in the NATO leaders' summit

Trump admin subpoenas multiple NYT journalists over Air Force One report

russia, ukraine, russia ukraine war

At least 10 injured as Russia targets Kyiv with missiles and drones

Topics : Israel-Palestine israel West Asia

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 11 2026 | 10:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEBSNL Satellite PhoneQ1 Results TodayHCL Tech Q1 Results PreviewFake Traffic Challan ScamIndia Food InflationTCS Share Price TodayFD Rates July 2026Technology NewsPersonal Finance