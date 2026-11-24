Indian-American community leader Ajay Jain Bhutoria met California Governor Gavin Newsom and urged him to run for US President in 2028, assuring support from the South Asian communities.

Bhutoria, a member of the California Board for Professional Engineers, Land Surveyors, and Geologists, met Newsom in Sacramento on Monday and urged him to formally announce his candidacy.

"America needs a leader with vision, courage and a proven record of getting things done, and Governor Newsom is that leader," Bhutoria said.

The 59-year-old Newsom is considered to be among the potential candidates for the US presidency in 2028. He told a media outlet that he would make a decision on launching a presidential bid in early January.

Bhutoria, a former adviser to President Joe Biden, said Newsom has led California through some of its toughest challenges and stood up for every community.

"I told him again today that our country needs him, and that many of us across the South Asian and Indian American community are ready to stand with him," he said.

Bhutoria served as a Commissioner on the President's Advisory Commission on Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders from 2021 to 2024, and as Deputy National Finance Chair of the Democratic National Committee.

"The South Asian American community is one of the fastest-growing and most engaged communities in this country," Bhutoria said.

"We want a president who understands innovation, entrepreneurship and the immigrant story, and who will make sure every American has the opportunity to succeed. Governor Newsom represents those values," he said.

Newsom is set to complete his second term as California governor next month.