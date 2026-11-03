Indian-Americans swing towards Democrats over Republicans in midterms: Poll

Indian-Americans are backing Democratic candidates in the US midterm elections , a new survey shows, suggesting that the gains Donald Trump made among the community in the 2024 presidential election have not lasted.

The Carnegie Endowment for International Peace’s October 2026 Indian American Attitudes Survey, conducted with YouGov, found 62 per cent of Indian-American citizens plan to vote for the Democratic candidate in their congressional district, with only 19 per cent favouring a Republican.

Another 12 per cent of respondents were undecided, 5 per cent did not intend to vote and 2 per cent favoured other candidates. In Senate races, Democrats led Republicans by 63 per cent to 21 per cent.

The survey, which involved 1,000 Indian-Americans and was held between October 7 and 27, 2026, suggests a reversal of the Republican gains made in the 2024 presidential election, when Trump secured considerably greater support from the community than he had in 2020.

Wider gap than 2024

The 43-percentage-point Democratic lead is wider than Kamala Harris’s 32-point margin over Trump in the 2024 presidential election, when she secured 62 per cent of the Indian-American vote against his 30 per cent. In 2020, Joe Biden led Trump by 68 per cent to 22 per cent.

By January 2026, Democratic support had slipped to 57 per cent, while Republican support stood at 25 per cent.

The authors caution that earlier waves measured presidential preferences, while this one measures congressional voting intentions.

Older Indian-American men lead the shift towards Democrats

The shift is sharpest among Indian-American men aged 40 and above, a group that had previously become more receptive to Republican candidates.

Republican support among this demographic fell to 16 per cent from 32 per cent in January, while Democratic support rose to 68 per cent from 53 per cent, the survey found.

Younger men have also moved towards Democrats. Among those aged 18-39, 64 per cent now favour Democratic congressional candidates, compared with 23 per cent backing Republicans. In 2024, 40 per cent of younger Indian-American men had supported Trump, against 53 per cent for Harris.

Voting intentions among women show a more mixed pattern. Democratic support among women aged 18-39 stands at 58 per cent, down 10 percentage points from January. Among women aged 40 and above, it has recovered from 50 per cent to 58 per cent over the same period.

Anti-Republican vote, not pro-Democrat surge

The survey also highlights an important distinction in why Indian-Americans intend to vote for Democrats: support for the party itself versus opposition to Republicans.

At least 65 per cent of the respondents planning to vote Democratic said their choice was primarily driven by support for the Democratic candidate or party. The remaining 35 per cent said opposition to the Republican candidate or party was their main motivation.

The pattern was different among Republican supporters. As many as 83 per cent said they were primarily voting in support of their preferred party, while 17 per cent cited opposition to Democrats.

This suggests that opposition to Republicans is playing a considerable role in the Democratic rebound, rather than reflecting an equally strong revival in party loyalty.

Democratic voting intentions rise despite stable party identification

Party identification has barely changed since January 2026, with 46 per cent of respondents identifying as Democrats, 19 per cent as Republicans and 26 per cent as independents.

Over the longer term, however, Democratic identification has weakened. In 2020, 56 per cent identified as Democrats and 15 per cent as Republicans. By 2024, the figures were 47 per cent and 21 per cent.

The gap between identity and intent is telling: while 46 per cent identify as Democrats, 62 per cent intend to vote for Democratic congressional candidates. This suggests that the party is drawing support beyond its traditional base, including voters who do not identify with it.

For Republicans, the challenge is converting the 2024 gains into lasting support among a community that has historically leaned Democratic. The latest survey suggests that this momentum has not been sustained.