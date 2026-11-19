Indian democracy is "sacred" and the Congress is ready to face electoral defeats until people realise that the system has been completely demolished, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said.

Interacting with students at the University of Chicago on Wednesday, Gandhi said boycotting elections over alleged flaws in the electoral system would bring an end to Indian democracy, and the Congress party does not intend to do that.

"Indian democracy is sacred. For me to even say that there is a problem in Indian democracy is difficult without 100, 200, 300 per cent proof," he said during the interaction moderated by Prof Robert Pape.

The Congress leader said asking the opposition to boycott elections would end democracy that very minute.

"But what happens to all the opposition workers if we tell them, 'Okay, don't participate in the election?' If we say that we are not going to contest elections, we end Indian democracy that minute. And we don't want to end the structure of Indian democracy," Gandhi said.

"So, our strategy is to expose what is going on and take the beating until the people of India realise that the system has been fully demolished," he said.

Gandhi was on a two-day visit to the US during which he interacted with the students of Columbia University in New York on Tuesday and the University of Chicago on Wednesday.