Indian national dies of medical complications aboard vessel off Oman coast
Indian national Nishanth Uirthanathan dies aboard MT Celestial at Duqm Port in Oman; Embassy initiates efforts to repatriate his mortal remains
Press Trust of India Dubai
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An Indian national died due to medical complications aboard a vessel currently docked at Duqm Port in Oman, the Indian Embassy in Muscat has said, adding that it has initiated efforts to bring his body back.
The Embassy did not provide the details of the medical conditions leading to his death.
In a social media post on Sunday, the Indian mission said, "The Embassy remains in close touch with family members of the Indian national Mr Nishanth Uirthanathan, who unfortunately lost his life due to medical conditions, crew members of the vessel and concerned authorities." "Efforts are underway to facilitate the earliest possible disembarkation and repatriation of his mortal remains," it added.
Earlier on Saturday, the mission had confirmed that Uirthanathan was aboard MT Celestial when he "passed away due to medical complications." The Embassy extended its condolences to the bereaved family and stated that it has been in continuous contact with the ship's management company.
On May 20, the US Central Command issued a statement saying the Marines stopped MT Celestial for a suspected attempt to violate the US blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, but it was released after a search operation. The ship's crew was asked to alter its course.
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First Published: Jun 14 2026 | 3:40 PM IST