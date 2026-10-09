Indian-origin S African jurist Navanethem Pillay wins Nobel Peace Prize

The 2026 Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded to South African jurist Navanethem “Navi” Pillay for her efforts to promote peace and international law, the Norwegian Nobel Committee announced on Friday.

Pillay, 85, was born in Durban, South Africa, into a family of Indian Tamil origin. She built a career spanning several decades in which she challenged racial discrimination and worked to strengthen international legal institutions.

Born during apartheid, Pillay began her legal career confronting racial segregation and discrimination in South Africa. Her work included defending people who opposed the apartheid system, including Nelson Mandela and other anti-apartheid activists.

She went on to hold several prominent positions in international law. Pillay served as a judge of South Africa’s High Court before becoming president of the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda from 1999 to 2003. She subsequently served as a judge of the International Criminal Court from 2003 to 2008.

From 2008 to 2014, Pillay served as the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, leading the UN’s work on protecting fundamental rights and addressing violations across the world.

She also chaired the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory. Her work has focused on accountability for serious international crimes, including war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide.

The Nobel Committee recognised her contribution to promoting international law and strengthening the institutions responsible for upholding it. Her career has highlighted the role of legal mechanisms in addressing abuses and advancing accountability across national borders.

The 2026 Nobel Peace Prize will be presented at a ceremony in Oslo, Norway, on December 10. The award includes a medal, a diploma, and prize money of 12 million Swedish kronor.