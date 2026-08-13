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Home / World News / Indian-origin teen kills mother, 14-yr-old brother in Massachusetts

Indian-origin teen kills mother, 14-yr-old brother in Massachusetts

17-year-old Arjun Aravind has been charged with two counts of murder in connection with the deaths of his mother, Sudha Venkatesan, 45, and his 14-year-old brother, Siddharth Aravind

Crime, Prison, Law, Arrest, Punishment, Prisoner

17-year-old Arjun Aravind allegedly fatally assaulted his mother and brother inside their home on Tuesday before fleeing the scene in his mother's car. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Anjaly Raj New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 10:01 AM IST

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A 17-year-old Indian-origin boy living in the US has been charged with allegedly murdering his mother and younger brother at their home in Massachusetts, news agency PTI reported.
 
Arjun Aravind, a resident of Acton, has been charged with two counts of murder in connection with the deaths of his mother, Sudha Venkatesan, 45, and his 14-year-old brother, Siddharth Aravind. He also faces charges including two counts of assault and battery, unauthorised use of a vehicle and theft of a motor vehicle.
 
According to reports, Arjun allegedly fatally assaulted his mother and brother inside their home on Tuesday before fleeing the scene in his mother's car. The two victims were later found dead inside the house, with authorities saying they had sustained “obvious trauma”.
 
 
The exact cause and manner of death are not yet known, while the type of weapon used in the killings is also under investigation.
 

How did the scene unfold?

 
Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Acton Police Chief Douglas Sturniolo said the deaths occurred on August 11 at the family's home on Martha Lane in Acton, about 48 km from Boston.

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They said Acton Police received a call shortly after 6:37 pm that day from Arjun's father, who had been unable to reach his family members. A tutor who was expected to visit the home had also been unable to contact anyone inside.
 
Arjun's father had last spoken to his wife early that morning before leaving for work, while Siddharth was last seen around noon.
 
Police who arrived at the house found Siddharth's body on the first floor and Sudha's in the finished basement. Arjun was not at the home when police arrived and had allegedly fled in his mother's car.
 
Police were initially unable to locate him, but he was eventually found early on Wednesday morning in Wayland, Massachusetts. He was taken into custody without incident.
 
The Middlesex County District Attorney's Office said the subsequent investigation indicated that Arjun had recently displayed “concerning behaviour”, including using the internet and ChatGPT to search for “theoretical ideas or fantasies regarding killing his family”.
 
(With PTI inputs)
 

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 10:01 AM IST