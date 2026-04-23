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Home / World News / Indian seafarers safe after Iran firing in Strait of Hormuz, says govt

Indian seafarers safe after Iran firing in Strait of Hormuz, says govt

Government confirms safety of 22 Indian seafarers after Iranian forces fired on foreign vessels in the Strait of Hormuz; Indian tanker Desh Garima reaches Mumbai

Strait of Hormuz, vessels

Image: Bloomberg

Shubhangi Mathur New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2026 | 9:42 PM IST

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The government on Thursday said that 22 Indian seafarers are safe after Iranian forces opened fire on three foreign-flagged vessels in the Strait of Hormuz.
 
“In the past 24 hours, some incidents of firing on foreign-flagged vessels have been reported in the Strait of Hormuz involving Indian seafarers. All seafarers on board both vessels are safe,” the government said.
 
One of the targeted vessels, the Panama-flagged container ship Euphoria, has 21 Indian crew members on board. Another Panama-flagged container vessel, Epaminondas, has one Indian seafarer among its crew.
 
Meanwhile, the government said an Indian-flagged crude oil tanker, Desh Garima, transited the Strait of Hormuz on April 18 and has safely reached Mumbai.
 

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First Published: Apr 23 2026 | 9:42 PM IST

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