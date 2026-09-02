Indonesia's 2027 palm oil output to drop 2.9% to 56.8 MT, GAPKI says

Indonesia's palm oil output in 2027 ​is expected to drop by 2.9% to 56.8 million metric tons due ??to prolonged dry weather that has disrupted plantation maintenance, an official from the palm oil association GAPKI said on Wednesday.

Indonesia, the ‌world's largest producer of palm ​oil, is experiencing conditions ​from the El Nino weather pattern that have caused drought ​and exacerbated wildfires in Sumatra and Kalimantan.

"Due to dry weather, many companies have stopped fertilising, because even if we apply fertiliser, it would be wasteful as it will vaporise," ​GAPKI secretary general Hadi Sugeng told Reuters.

Fertiliser prices in the ‌second half of this year have also increased by ​30%, he said, due to impacts from the war in Middle East.

GAPKI estimated 2026 palm oil production, including crude palm oil and ‌palm kernel oil, at ​58.5 million metric tons, ‌below its earlier estimate of 58.8 million tons as ‌dry ??weather slowed down fruit maturity.

This year output is expected ​to be 3.4% higher than the 56.55 million tons of 2025 as replanted areas and new estates ​are expected to begin production.

"Replanting carried out by companies has entered production phase. Those replanted over ‌the past five years are already producing," he said.

"There is ‌also an indication of an increase in the area under palm oil cultivation, through conversion of non-oil palm to oil palm, particularly smallholder plantations," Hadi said.