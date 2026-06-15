Inflation worries keep markets wary even after US-Iran peace deal

By Abhishek Vishnoi and Winnie Hsu

Inflation worries kept investors cautious even as bonds and stocks rallied on Monday after a US-Iran interim deal eased nerves, with market participants warning that the conflict’s economic fallout remains unresolved.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index climbed as much as 3.2 per cent, while Brent crude, 10-Year Treasury yields and the dollar declined. Yet, strategists at KCM Trade, Pepperstone Group Ltd. and Stifel Nicolaus said the agreement is more likely to create a short-term trading opportunity than mark the start of a longer-term rally.

A sustained drop in oil prices may ease inflation pressures and give central banks more flexibility, but key issues — including Iran’s nuclear program, sanctions relief and future operations of the Strait of Hormuz — remain unsettled, making it unclear whether crude prices will remain low enough to alter the outlook for interest rates.

Major central banks will soon have to grapple with those questions. The Bank of Japan and Reserve Bank of Australia will announce rate decisions on Tuesday, while the US Federal Reserve’s meeting on Wednesday will set the tone for global risk assets.

While Brent slid by more than 4 per cent toward $83 a barrel and stocks jumped across Asia, the reaction in currency markets was more restrained. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.3 per cent, while emerging-market currencies mostly strengthened against the greenback.

Significant implementation risks remain. Although President Donald Trump has said that the Strait of Hormuz will reopen on Friday, traffic through this vital waterway will need time to normalize and damage to energy infrastructure could slow the recovery in supply. Also, the agreement has only deferred the dispute over Iran’s nuclear program, giving negotiators 60 days to reach a settlement.

“It requires the deal to survive Israeli opposition, Iranian hardliners, and the pressure of a 60-day nuclear negotiation. Three sequential conditions, each with a meaningful probability of failure,” said Dilin Wu, a strategist at Pepperstone Group. “Markets are pricing the best case. Reality is rarely that clean.”

Uncertainties also remain over the details of the agreement itself. Iran’s semi-official Mehr news agency reported that final negotiations would not begin until half of the country’s frozen funds are released, oil sanctions are suspended and the naval blockade is lifted.

Tehran has also said ships passing through the Hormuz would be regulated jointly by Iran and Oman, suggesting it may seek to retain some control over the strategic waterway.

“We remain somewhat cautious until evidence of a pickup in strait traffic materializes — mine clearance alone could take up to 30 days, and full normalization of shipping will take longer,” said Michael Langham, emerging markets economist at Aberdeen Investments. “Inflation expectations across Asia won’t reverse overnight.”

During the 60-day negotiation period, Iran is expected to push for the removal of primary and secondary sanctions, a process that would require approval from the US Congress. Tehran has also insisted that any ceasefire should extend to Israel’s conflict with Hezbollah in Lebanon.

For now, investors appear willing to celebrate the removal of the worst-case scenario, but a lot hinges on how quickly energy flows normalize, inflation pressures ease and whether negotiators can turn an interim deal into a lasting settlement.

“Oil may dip, lifting consumer and fuel-exposed industries as Gulf producers ramp output and rush tankers through the Strait, but the utter lack of ‘deal’ specifics will keep a geopolitical risk premium in the oil price,” said Barry Bannister, chief equity strategist at Stifel Nicolaus in Baltimore. “Don’t expect a return to sub-$80/barrel to last for long."