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Home / World News / Iowa man kills 6 in domestic dispute-related shooting before dying: Police

Iowa man kills 6 in domestic dispute-related shooting before dying: Police

As per the police, the suspect was identified as Ryan Willis McFarland, 52, of Muscatine, who had left the residence before officers' arrival

Shooting, Gun

Law enforcement located McFarland a short time later on the Riverfront Trail near the pedestrian bridge, where he was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound | Photo: Shutterstock

ANI US
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2026 | 9:38 AM IST

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Six people were killed on Monday (local time) as a domestic dispute in Muscatine in US' Iowa with preliminary findings being termed as stemming from a domestic-related dispute according to the city's police department.

Authorities identified the gunman as Ryan Willis McFarland, who killed six individuals across three separate locations before dying from a gunshot wound.

In a press release issued after the series of homicides, the Muscatine Police Department said that at approximately 12:12 p.m (local time), it received a report of a shooting, following which the police officers and emergency medical personnel were dispatched immediately. Upon entering the residence, officers located four individuals who had sustained gunshot wounds and all four victims were pronounced deceased at the scene.

 

"Preliminary findings indicate the shootings stemmed from a domestic-related dispute. All victims are believed to be family members of the deceased suspect", the police said.

The police have not released the names and ages of the victims.

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As per the police, the suspect was identified as Ryan Willis McFarland, 52, of Muscatine, who had left the residence before officers' arrival.

Law enforcement located McFarland a short time later on the Riverfront Trail near the pedestrian bridge, where he was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

According to the police, while officers and EMS personnel provided medical aid, he was pronounced deceased at the scene.

As the investigation progressed, officers subsequently located an adult male deceased from an apparent gunshot wound inside a residence, and another adult male at a business, who was found deceased from an apparent gunshot wound.

The police said that the investigation remains active and ongoing and urged people with information related to this incident to contact the Police Department.

"Today I simply do not have the words -- this act of evil and what it has done to our community," Muscatine Police Chief Anthony Kies said at a press briefing Monday, as per ABC News.

The police chief said the suspect has a criminal record, though he did not elaborate. There is no active threat to the community, Kies said.

This is a developing story.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Jun 02 2026 | 9:38 AM IST

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