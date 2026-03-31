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Home / World News / Iran alleges US strike hit Mahan Air plane bound for aid mission to India

Iran alleges US strike hit Mahan Air plane bound for aid mission to India

The plane was reportedly scheduled to fly to New Delhi this week to pick up essential medical supplies and aid for Iranian people, they said

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According to reports, the plane was expected to arrive in New Delhi on April 1 | Photo: Unsplash

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 31 2026 | 6:56 AM IST

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A US airstrike at Iran's Mashhad airport on Monday damaged a Mahan Air aircraft, potentially disrupting a mission to India to collect humanitarian aid, Iranian officials claimed.

The plane was reportedly scheduled to fly to New Delhi this week to pick up essential medical supplies and aid for Iranian people, they said.

US officials have not yet corroborated the claim.

The Iranian officials said the aircraft was damaged following the US attack on Mashhad airport.

According to reports, the plane was expected to arrive in New Delhi on April 1.

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India sent the first consignment of medical supplies to Iran through the Iranian Red Crescent Society on March 18.

 

The Iranian embassy in New Delhi thanked the people of India for the aid.

Mahan Air is a privately-owned Iranian airline that operates flights in several countries in West Asia, Central Asia, South Asia, Southeast Asia and East Asia.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Mar 31 2026 | 6:56 AM IST

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