Tuesday, September 22, 2026 | 11:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Iran and US hint at reviving negotiations to end ongoing conflict

Iran and US hint at reviving negotiations to end ongoing conflict

Iran could reopen the Strait of Hormuz to Gulf shipping within seven days if the US fulfilled Tehran's demands to ease military pressure and lift an American blockade on Iranian ports

us iran, us flag, iran flag

US and Iran flag | Image: Canva/Free

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2026 | 11:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Iran and the United States (US) hinted on Tuesday at the prospect of reviving negotiations to end their conflict, with the presidents of both countries due at the UN General Assembly in New York.
 
The event would be the first attended by US President Donald Trump and his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian since Trump launched “Operation Epic Fury” against Iran alongside Israel. Trump had said on Sunday he would be open to a meeting with the Iranian president. A senior Iranian official said there were no plans for the two leaders to meet directly, but that Iran’s delegation had full authority to revive talks. 
 
Iran could reopen the Strait of Hormuz to Gulf shipping within seven days if the US fulfilled Tehran’s demands to ease military pressure and lift an American blockade on Iranian ports, the Iranian official said, adding that Iran had conveyed its latest proposal to Washington via mediators last week.
 
“The US needs to announce that it wants to resolve the issue diplomatically, make that official, and then agree on a timeline for how the process will move forward,” the official said.

More From This Section

Donald Trump,Trump

In UNGA, Trump repeats claim he settled war between India and Pakistan

S Jaishankar, Anthony Albanese

EAM S Jaishankar flags a '4F' crisis: Fuel, food, fertiliser, finance

COP31, Antalya summit, Climate Change, Climate Change talks, Climate finance

COP31: Can the Antalya summit bridge the global climate finance divide?premium

Donald Trump, xi jinping, trump jinping

Ahead of Trump, Xi meeting, investors play both sides of AI divide

UN, UNGA, UN General Assembly Session

UN General Assembly 2026: Everything about UNGA session and who's attending

Topics : International News US-Iran tensions US Iran tensions

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveAsian Games 2026 LIVETrump TVMeesho Share PriceStocks to buy todayNSE IPO AllotmentDelhi WeatherIIT Bombay Student SuicideDispute on Chandrasekaran Term

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 22 2026 | 11:49 PM IST