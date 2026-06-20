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Home / World News / Iran closes Strait of Hormuz again, blames Israeli attacks in Lebanon

Iran closes Strait of Hormuz again, blames Israeli attacks in Lebanon

The statement on state television also warned that "if the aggression continues, subsequent steps have been planned"

US sanctions on Iran, Trump Economic Fury campaign, Iran oil exports China, US Iran economic pressure, Strait of Hormuz crisis

Photo: Bloomberg

AP Dubai
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2026 | 7:33 PM IST

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Iran's joint military command said on Saturday that the Strait of Hormuz has been closed again, citing Israeli attacks in Lebanon and US "bad faith" and "its clear breach of its commitments" by failing to end the war.

The statement on state television also warned that "if the aggression continues, subsequent steps have been planned."  Ships had begun transiting the strait after the interim US-Iran agreement was signed earlier in the week.

Israeli strikes on southern Lebanon on Saturday killed at least 16 people, including two children, hours after reports emerged of a ceasefire agreement. The persistent fighting threatened an interim agreement between the US and Iran to end the war in the Middle East.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Jun 20 2026 | 7:33 PM IST

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