Iran confirms killing of Basij force head Gen Gholam Reza Soleimani

The Iranian judiciary's news agency, Mizan, on Tuesday confirmed the death of Gen Gholam Reza Soleimani, the head of the Revolutionary Guard's all-volunteer Basij force.

Earlier in the day, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said that Soleimani and Ali Larijani, secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council were "eliminated last night".

Both men were key to Iran's violent crackdown on protests in January that challenged the theocracy's 47-year rule. The killings would strip Iran of important leaders during a war that presents that greatest test for the Islamic Republic in recent decades.

Iran has not confirmed or denied the reported killing of Larijani, considered one of the most powerful figures in the country since Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in an airstrike on the first day of the war.

Larijani, a former parliamentary speaker and senior policy adviser, advised the late Khamenei on strategy in nuclear talks with the Trump administration. He was sanctioned by the US Treasury in January for his role in "coordinating" Iran's violent suppression nationwide protests.

Soleimani was also sanctioned by the US, as well as by the European Union and other nations, over his role in helping suppress dissent for years through the Basij.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the killings were aimed at weakening Iran's government. "We are undermining this regime to give the Iranian people the opportunity to remove it," he said.

There have been no signs of anti-government protests since the war began, as many Iranians are sheltering from the American and Israeli strikes.

The reported killings of Larijani and Soleimani came on the eve of "Chaharshanbe Souri," or the Festival of Fire, shortly before the Persian new year. Authorities have sent threatening text messages urging the public not to celebrate the festival, warning that the normally rowdy celebrations could be used by "rioters." State media aired footage Tuesday of pro-government demonstrations, including images of some men in plainclothes branding assault rifles and shotguns on the back of motorcycles - a sign of the government wanting to prevent renewed protests against the theocracy.

State television later showed crowds of women wrapped in black and older men waving flags and portraits of the killed former supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.