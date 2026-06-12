Iran deal nearly final, Vance may sign pact in Europe this weekend: Trump

US President Donald said that a deal to end the war with Iran is nearly complete and is expected to be signed over the weekend in Europe.

Trump made these remarks at the Oval Office in the White House on Thursday afternoon, hours after calling off military strikes on Iran and threatened to take control of its oil industry.

Trump said Vice President J D Vance is expected to attend the signing ceremony which could take place in Europe as soon as this weekend.

"We just made a great settlement of the war with Iran. The documents are in pretty final shape, so we'll see. It should be done pretty quickly," Trump said.

The US president said that Iran has agreed not to have a nuclear weapon or purchase one.

Trump said the agreement would ensure Iran never obtains a nuclear weapon, which he described as the central objective of the administration's pressure campaign against Tehran.

The president also said the Strait of Hormuz would reopen once the agreement is signed, potentially easing pressure on global energy markets after weeks of military tensions and maritime disruptions in the region.

"Because they have taken a pounding. They got hit very hard," Trump said to a question on how Iran came around to agreeing to a deal.