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Home / World News / Iran deal nearly final, Vance may sign pact in Europe this weekend: Trump

Iran deal nearly final, Vance may sign pact in Europe this weekend: Trump

Trump said the agreement would ensure Iran never obtains a nuclear weapon, which he described as the central objective of the administration's pressure campaign against Tehran

Donald Trump,Trump

The US president said that Iran has agreed not to have a nuclear weapon or purchase one (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2026 | 6:42 AM IST

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US President Donald said that a deal to end the war with Iran is nearly complete and is expected to be signed over the weekend in Europe.

Trump made these remarks at the Oval Office in the White House on Thursday afternoon, hours after calling off military strikes on Iran and threatened to take control of its oil industry.

Trump said Vice President J D Vance is expected to attend the signing ceremony which could take place in Europe as soon as this weekend.

"We just made a great settlement of the war with Iran. The documents are in pretty final shape, so we'll see. It should be done pretty quickly," Trump said.

 

The US president said that Iran has agreed not to have a nuclear weapon or purchase one.

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Trump said the agreement would ensure Iran never obtains a nuclear weapon, which he described as the central objective of the administration's pressure campaign against Tehran.

The president also said the Strait of Hormuz would reopen once the agreement is signed, potentially easing pressure on global energy markets after weeks of military tensions and maritime disruptions in the region.

"Because they have taken a pounding. They got hit very hard," Trump said to a question on how Iran came around to agreeing to a deal.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Donald Trump Israel Iran Conflict US-Iran tensions US Iran tensions

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First Published: Jun 12 2026 | 6:42 AM IST

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