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Home / World News / Iran denies US claims of two Navy vessels crossing Strait of Hormuz

Iran denies US claims of two Navy vessels crossing Strait of Hormuz

Earlier, the US military said two destroyers transited the Iran-gripped waterway ahead of mine-clearing work, a first since the war began

Strait of Hormuz

Iran forced a US military ship that was attempting to cross the strait to turn around. (Photo: Bloomberg)

AP Washington
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 12 2026 | 6:42 AM IST

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A spokesperson for Iran's joint military command has denied an earlier claim by the US that two Navy destroyers transited the Strait Of Hormuz, adding that "initiative over the passage of any vessel rests with the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran", according to Iran's state-media.

The Strait of Hormuz, the narrow mouth of the Persian Gulf through which 20 per cent of all oil and natural gas traded once passed, is expected to be one of the most challenging points of negotiations between the US and Iran, currently taking place in the Pakistani capital of Islamabad.

Earlier, the US military said two destroyers transited the Iran-gripped waterway ahead of mine-clearing work, a first since the war began.

 

Iran's state media, however, said Iran forced a US military ship that was attempting to cross the strait to turn around.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : West Asia Israel Iran Conflict US-Iran tensions

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First Published: Apr 12 2026 | 6:41 AM IST

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