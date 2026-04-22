Iran displays ballistic missile launcher at rallies as talks with US falter

Iranian hard-liners rallied late Tuesday night as possible talks in Islamabad with the United States broke down, with members of Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard apparently bringing a ballistic missile on a mobile launcher to one event.

Footage aired by Iranian state TV showed men carrying Kalashnikov-style assault rifles riding atop a missile that resembled a Qadr ballistic missile in Iran's capital, Tehran.

Such Qadr missiles can release individual bomblets known as cluster munitions, which Iran used widely when attacking Israel during the war.

Trump offers combative social media post as ceasefire indefinitely extended

Trump offered a combative social media post Tuesday night after indefinitely extending a ceasefire in the Iran war after talks in Islamabad failed to materialise.

Writing on his Truth Social website, Trump contended that "Iran doesn't want the Strait of Hormuz closed, they want it open" so they can sell their crude oil.

Trump said if he allowed that to happen, there "can never be a Deal with Iran, unless we blow up the rest of their Country, their leaders included!" It's unclear what the next step forward is to resume talks in Pakistan's capital.

UAE thanks Trump for currency swap mention

The United Arab Emirates thanked Trump early Wednesday over his mention of a possible currency swap with their country as uncertainty remains over the Iran war.

A statement issued by the UAE's Embassy in Washington appeared aimed at signaling the country remained financially secure after Trump's comment.

"Any suggestion that the UAE requires external financial backing misreads the facts," it said.

"The UAE is one of the world's most financially resilient economies, underpinned by more than $2 trillion in sovereign investment assets; more than $300 billion in foreign currency reserves held by the UAE's central bank; and a banking sector with approximately $1.5 trillion in deposits." The UAE is an autocratically ruled federation of seven sheikhdoms on the Arabian Peninsula home to Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

While able to export some oil through a pipeline to the Gulf of Oman, the continued chaos around the Strait of Hormuz has cut off a lot of its oil from reaching the market.

The war also has affected businesses in Dubai and the country's long-haul carriers Emirates and Etihad.

UN chief calls US announcement 'important step toward de-escalation'

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the US announcement that it is extending the ceasefire will create "critical space for diplomacy and confidence-building between Iran and the United States," according to his spokesperson.

"We encourage all parties to build on this momentum, refrain from actions that could undermine the cease-fire, and engage constructively in negotiations to reach a sustainable and lasting resolution," UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said late Tuesday.

The secretary-general "fully supports" Pakistan's efforts to facilitate US-Iran talks and hopes its efforts "will contribute to creating conditions conducive to a comprehensive and durable resolution to the conflict," Dujarric said.