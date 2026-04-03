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Home / World News / Iran drafting proposal with Oman to 'monitor' Hormuz for safe passage

Iran drafting proposal with Oman to 'monitor' Hormuz for safe passage

Iran's attacks on shipping in the region, as well as reportedly demanding as much as $2 million for passage through the narrow mouth of the Persian Gulf, have created a stranglehold on the route

Strait of Hormuz, crude oil (Photo: PTI)

The strait runs through Iranian and Omani territorial waters but is considered an international waterway that should freely allow ships to pass (Photo: PTI)

AP Dubai
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2026 | 9:54 AM IST

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Iran on Thursday claimed its drafting a proposal with Oman to 'monitor' Strait of Hormuz. The comments by Kazem Gharibabadi, an Iranian diplomat, quoted by the state-run IRNA news agency, described the proposal as "intended to facilitate and ensure safe passage and provide better services to ships passing through this route."  Iran's attacks on shipping in the region, as well as reportedly demanding as much as $2 million for passage through the narrow mouth of the Persian Gulf, have created a stranglehold on the route.

It is unclear what the proposal would mean. Oman did not immediately acknowledge it. The strait runs through Iranian and Omani territorial waters but is considered an international waterway that should freely allow ships to pass.

 

"Naturally, when we face an act of aggression, navigation encounters serious problems, and this is the result of the aggressive act," Gharibabadi said. "We are currently at war and cannot expect pre-war rules to govern wartime conditions.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Apr 03 2026 | 9:54 AM IST

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