Iran envoy to India calls US-Israel conflict a 'strategic failure'

Iran's Ambassador to India, Mohammad Fathali, has cited reports of unnamed global think tanks to suggest that the current camapaign by US-Israel in Iran points to a "strategic failure" for Israel and the United States, while underscoring Iran's resilience.

In a post on X, Fathali said, "A review of global think tanks, from the US and Europe to Asia, reveals a clear pattern: strategic failure for Israel and the US."

He further highlighted Iran's enduring strength, adding, "What stands out is an Iranian-Islamic civilizational resilience that turns pressure into endurance, and endurance into sustained strategic leverage."

Earlier, the central headquarters of the Iranian armed forces issued a stark warning to the United States and its regional partners following recent threats made by President Donald Trump, state broadcaster Press TV reported.

Ebrahim Zolfaghari, the spokesperson for the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, released a statement early on Saturday threatening devastating strikes against American and Israeli assets. The warning specifically extended to the infrastructure of nations that continue to host US military bases, marking a sharp escalation in regional tensions.

This military posturing is a direct response to President Trump's recent assertions that the US would continue targeting Iran's civilian infrastructure, including bridges, power plants, and energy facilities. According to Press TV, the Iranian military command has warned that any execution of these threats will be met with overwhelming force by the Islamic Republic's armed forces.

"In response to the US President's inflammatory rhetoric and his repeated threats regarding the destruction of bridges, power plants, and Iran's electricity and energy infrastructure, we warn once again," the spokesperson asserted.

The Iranian military further cautioned that its retaliatory operations would go beyond military assets. The spokesperson noted that the armed forces would target "more important and extensive sectors of their capital, as well as those of the host countries and allies of the US and the Zionist regime."

Earlier on Thursday (local time), US President Donald Trump warned Iran of potential strikes on its infrastructure, including bridges and electric power plants, saying the US military "hasn't even started destroying what's left in Iran."

Trump, in a post on Truth Social on Thursday (local time), signalled a major escalation in the ongoing Operation Epic Fury, which began on February 28.

In a post on Truth Social, he said, "Our Military, the greatest and most powerful (by far!) anywhere in the World, hasn't even started destroying what's left in Iran. Bridges next, then Electric Power Plants! New Regime leadership knows what has to be done, and has to be done, FAST! President DONALD J. TRUMP."

This comes amid escalating tensions between the US and Iran, with Trump threatening to bomb Iran "back to the Stone Ages" if necessary.