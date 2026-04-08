Iran envoy warns of 'proportionate' action if Trump follows attack threats

An Iranian envoy says Tehran will "take immediate and proportionate" action if US President Donald Trump follows through on his threats to attack the country's "whole civilization." Tehran's United Nations representative, Amir-Saeid Iravani, said Trump's threats that a "whole civilization will die" if Iran does not make a deal "constitute incitement to war crimes and potentially genocide." During a Security Council session on the Strait of Hormuz, Iravani urged the international community to call out Trump's rhetoric before it's too late.

"Iran will not stand idle in the face of such egregious war crimes. It will exercise, without hesitation, its inherent right of self-defence and will take immediate and proportionate reciprocal measures," he said.