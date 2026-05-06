Iran foreign min meets Chinese counterpart as Trump pauses effort in Hormuz

US President Donald Trump said Tuesday evening he was pausing the US effort to guide stranded vessels out of the Strait of Hormuz to allow time for a deal to end the Iran war, but that the American forces' blockade of Iranian ports would remain in place.

Meanwhile, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, in Beijing on Wednesday morning, the official Xinhua news agency reported, without providing further details.

It was the first time since the start of the war that Araghchi has travelled to China, whose close economic and political ties to Tehran give it a unique position of influence.

Earlier in Washington, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio had expressed hope that Beijing would reiterate to Tehran the need to release its chokehold on the strait, which is a vital waterway for global energy.

Iran's effective closure of the strait, through which major oil and gas supplies passed before the war, along with fertilizer and other petroleum products, has sent fuel prices skyrocketing and rattled the global economy. Breaking Iran's grip would deny its main source of leverage as Trump demands a major rollback of Tehran's disputed nuclear program.

US to pause latest efforts to reopen the Strait of Hormuz

Trump announced the decision in a social media post, saying the latest effort - which started Monday - would pause for a short period to see whether an agreement with Tehran on ending the war in the West Asia could be finalised.

Trump said the move was based "on the request of Pakistan and other Countries, the tremendous Military Success that we have had during the Campaign against the Country of Iran and, additionally, the fact that Great Progress has been made toward a Complete and Final Agreement with Representatives of Iran." The White House did not respond to a request for comment or further detail on the progress in negotiations that Trump mentioned. They had appeared to have largely stalled in the conflict that started February 28 when the United States and Israel launched strikes against Iran.

US officials say ceasefire is holding, despite attacks on UAE

The United Arab Emirates, a key US ally in the Persian Gulf, said it came under attack from Iranian drones and missiles for a second day Tuesday.

But US military leaders and Rubio insisted the nearly month-old ceasefire was still holding and that - while the conflict is not resolved - the initial major US military operation against Iran has concluded.

Before the Trump announcement, Rubio told a White House press briefing that for peace to be achieved, Iran must agree to Trump's demands on its nuclear program and also agree to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

"We would prefer the path of peace," Rubio said.

Rubio also described the day-old US push to reopen the strait to maritime traffic as a defensive operation, aimed at helping thousands of civilian sailors stranded there by the war.

"They're sitting ducks, they're isolated, they're starving, they're vulnerable," Rubio said. "At least 10 sailors have already died as a result." On Monday, the US said it had opened a lane and sunk six small Iranian boats that had threatened commercial ships. So far, only two merchant ships are known to have passed through the new US-guarded route, with hundreds more bottled up in the Persian Gulf.

Iran says the new US effort violates ceasefire

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth and Gen. Dan Caine, the US military's top officer, told a news conference that Iran's renewed attacks had not reached the threshold of what Caine called "major combat operations." He said Tuesday was a "quieter" day in the strait.

At the White House, Rubio said clashes with Iran related to American efforts to reopen the straight were "defensive in nature." "There's no shooting unless we're shot at first, OK?" Rubio said. "We're not attacking them." Iran's parliament speaker and chief negotiator, Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, signalled that Iran has yet to fully respond to the US attempt to reopen the waterway.

"We know full well that the continuation of the status quo is intolerable for America; while we have not even begun yet," he said in a post on X. His statement did not mention negotiations with the US that are now in the form of passing messages via Pakistan.

Disputing Washington's claim of sinking six Iranian boats, an Iranian military commander said two small civilian cargo boats were hit Monday, killing five civilians, Iran's state TV reported.

Caine, the top US general who serves as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said more than 100 US military aircraft are patrolling the skies over the strait. The US has imposed a naval blockade on Iranian ports since April 13, depriving Tehran of oil revenue it needs to shore up its ailing economy.

The Trump administration has cited the April 8 ceasefire in asserting that the president does not have to give a formal update to Congress on the war under the War Powers Resolution. That law typically requires presidents to seek formal approval from Congress for war activities 60 days after beginning military action.

Shippers remain wary

So far, just two civilian vessels, both US-flagged merchant ships, are known to have passed through the strait as part of the lane the US says it has created. Shipping company Maersk said one of them, a vehicle carrier that it operates, exited the strait safely Monday with US military assistance.

Former military officers who have served on the strait have said opening the waterway that is just 21 miles (34 kilometres) wide would be dangerous and highly challenging, even with military escorts, which the US is not providing now.

Hapag-Lloyd AG, one of the world's largest container shipping companies, said in a statement that its risk assessment "remains unchanged" and that transits through the strait "are for the moment not possible for our ships." Iran has attacked ships that try to transit without going through its own route in the northern part of the strait along the Iranian coastline. That involves being vetted by Iran's Revolutionary Guard and in some cases making a payment.

The US-approved route goes through territorial waters of Oman to the south.

The UAE bore the brunt of Iran's retaliation

The UAE's Defence Ministry said it was responding to another Iranian drone and missile attack on Tuesday, though there were no reports of damage or casualties. A day earlier, it said Emirati air defences had engaged 15 missiles and four drones from Iran, one of which sparked a fire at a key oil facility, wounding three Indian nationals.

The British military reported two cargo vessels ablaze off the UAE, also on Monday. On Tuesday, it reported that a cargo vessel in the strait had been struck by an "unknown projectile," without further details.

Iran denied striking the UAE "in recent days," according to a statement by Ebrahim Zolfaghari, a spokesman for Iran's joint military command, that was read Tuesday on state TV.