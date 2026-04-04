Iran hints at expansion of maritime blockade to Bab el-Mandeb beyond Hormuz

Amidst the ongoing maritime blockade of the Strait of Hormuz to hostile vessels, a senior Iranian legislator has suggested that Tehran could further escalate pressure on its adversaries by targeting the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, another of the world's most critical maritime chokepoints.

The Speaker of the Iranian Parliament, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, hinted at the potential for significant disruption in a series of questions posted on the social media platform X on Friday. His remarks come as the closure of the Strait of Hormuz continues to exert intense economic and logistical strain on international shipping.

Raising the stakes regarding global supply chain vulnerabilities, Ghalibaf questioned the extent of the world's reliance on the passage. He asked, "What share of global oil, LNG, wheat, rice, and fertiliser shipments transits the Bab el-Mandeb Strait?"

The Speaker further suggested that specific nations and corporate entities might be particularly exposed to such a strategic move. "Which countries and companies account for the highest transit volumes through the strait?" the post continued, implying that the Islamic Republic is evaluating the most impactful ways to exert leverage.

This strategic posturing on the maritime front coincides with a major escalation on the battlefield. Iranian and allied forces have launched "Wave 93" of a sustained retaliatory campaign, striking critical Israeli military staging grounds deep within the occupied territories, state broadcaster Press TV reported. The strikes are described as a direct response to recent hostilities, marking a significant escalation in the regional confrontation.

According to a statement from the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), carried by Press TV, this latest phase of "Operation True Promise 4" was carried out on Friday afternoon. The mission targeted strategic locations in the north and the heart of the occupied territories, with the IRGC dedicating the actions to Sayyid Hassan Nasrallah and Sheikh Ahmed Yassin, who were two of the most prominent leaders of Islamist "resistance" movements against Israel in the Middle East.

The "fierce assault" reportedly saw Zionist troop gatherings and combat support hubs in Western Galilee, Haifa, Kafr Kanna, and Krayot "precisely hit." Press TV noted that the operation was designed to degrade the military capabilities of the forces stationed in these sectors through highly coordinated strikes.

Detailing the technical aspects of the raid, the IRGC confirmed it was a joint endeavour with the Islamic Resistance. The wave utilised a "combination of solid and liquid fuel missiles, long-range and guided, and suicide drones," with the military command vowing that the launches "will continue continuously, uninterruptedly, and shot after shot."

This "sweeping strike" follows the events of 28 February, when an offensive was launched against Iran that resulted in the death of the former Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Seyyed Ali Khamenei, and several high-ranking military officials. Press TV highlighted that Tehran views these retaliatory measures as a legitimate defence of its national sovereignty.

The counter-offensive also addresses what Tehran describes as the deliberate targeting of Iran's energy facilities and civilian infrastructure. Press TV reported that previous actions by opposing forces led to the deaths of hundreds of Iranian citizens, including approximately 170 children at a primary school in Minab.

The IRGC maintained that these "successful retaliatory strikes" have "inflicted heavy losses" on both Washington and Tel Aviv. Press TV stated that the precision of the latest operations has "demonstrated the futility" of the military posturing maintained by the United States and Israel in the region.