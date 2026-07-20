Iran 'hit very badly', doesn't control Strait of Hormuz, says Trump

As hostilities continue to rise in West Asia, the United States Central Command said on Sunday (local time) that it carried out a fresh wave of strikes against Iran. President Trump said that Iran had been hit 'very badly' in the wake of the American strikes and that it does not control the strait.

Sharing the details in a post on X, CENTCOM said that the strikes were aimed at targeting Tehran's military capabilities which it claimed were used to attack commercial vessels and civilian mariners transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

It said, "CENTCOM began conducting a new wave of strikes against Iran at 7 p.m. ET today for the ninth consecutive night. The strikes will continue degrading Iranian military capabilities used to attack commercial vessels and civilian mariners transiting the Strait of Hormuz."

Meanwhile, Iranian state broadcaster Press TV reported that multiple explosions heard in Mahshahr, Imam Khomeini ports; Tabriz city--thus having air defences activated in Konarak, southern Iran.

US President Donald Trump said that Iran ahd been hit "very badly".

"Iran has been very badly damaged. They have almost lost everything militarily... They've got some manufacturing capabilities, not much. We control the Strait, they don't control anything."

He made the remarks while speaking to the media on Sunday (local time) said that the strikes come in honour of the US service members killed in West Asia.

The US President further said on Iran--"What we're doing now is we're ending any chance where they can have a nuclear missile."

As developments follow, Kuwait's Army said that its air defence systems intercepted hostile attacks and that its air defenses are currently confronting attacks by hostile drones, following the "sinful Iranian aggression."

Meanwhile, Press TV claimed that the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) conducted a surprise retaliatory strike on the US special operations command center in the Al-Tanf region of Syria.

As per Press TV, the IRGC emphasized that such strikes are legitimate responses to the repeated crimes and provocations of the American regime, and further underlined the country's firm control over the Strait of Hormuz. It further mentioned that the IRGC declared that complete control of this strategic waterway remains firmly in its hands.

Amid the backdrop of the announcements by Iran and the US, the UKMTO shared that a maritime incident off coast of Oman, with the vessel catching fire near the Kumzar, however the cause of it was not known.

Press TV also mentioned that reports emerged of at least 3 explosions in Ras al-Khaima, United Arab Emirates.

US Central Command on Sunday (local time) said that it recovered the remains of a military personnel following the "Iranian attack" in Jordan on July 17 and separately mentioned that an American service member was killed in Iraq.

Sharing the details in a post on X, the CENTCOM said, "Yesterday, US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced the passing of two US service members and the missing status of one in Jordan following an Iranian attack on July 17. After a thorough search, US military personnel found unidentified remains at the location earlier today. An examination process to verify the remains is ongoing."

It further mentioned that an American service member was killed in action in Iraq during a controlled detonation of an exploded ordnance. As per CENTCOM, a second service member was wounded and is receiving medical treatment.

"Separately, a US service member in northern Iraq was killed in action July 18 during a controlled detonation of unexploded ordnance from a downed Iranian one-way attack drone. A second service member was wounded and continues to receive medical treatment for a minor injury."

The CENTCOM said that it is withholding additional information, including the identities of the missing and fallen warriors, out of respect for the families during the notification process.

Meanwhile in another post on X, the CENTCOM said that American forces continue implementing the naval blockade against Iran and that as of July 19, CENTCOM has redirected 6 commercial vessels and disabled 1 to ensure "full compliance."

This comes as the conflict between the United States and Iran escalated further on Sunday, with fresh military operations unfolding across West Asia, including reported US attacks on Iranian nuclear power plant infrastructure and military assets, with Tehran's retaliatory drone attacks against Washington allies.