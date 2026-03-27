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Home / World News / Iran-linked hackers claim breach of FBI director's email; DOJ confirms

Iran-linked hackers claim breach of FBI director's email; DOJ confirms

On their website, the hacker group Handala Hack Team said Patel "will now find his name among the list of successfully hacked victims"

Kash Patel

FBI director Kash Patel (Photo:PTI)

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2026 | 8:18 PM IST

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Iran-linked hackers have publicly claimed the breach of FBI Director Kash Patel's personal inbox, publishing photographs of the director and his purported resume to the internet.
 
On their website, the hacker group Handala Hack Team said Patel "will now find his name among the list of successfully hacked victims."
 
Reuters was not able to immediately authenticate the emails published by Handala, but a sample of the material uploaded by the hackers and reviewed by Reuters appears to show a mix of personal and work correspondence dating between 2010 and 2019.
 
A Justice Department official confirmed to Reuters that Patel's emails were compromised but did not go into detail. The FBI did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The hackers did not immediately respond to messages.
 

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Topics : Iran Hackers FBI US Iran tensions

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First Published: Mar 27 2026 | 8:18 PM IST

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