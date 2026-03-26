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Home / World News / Iran must act fast to salvage talks before 'it's too late', warns Trump

Iran must act fast to salvage talks before 'it's too late', warns Trump

A day earlier, Iran said it had reviewed the ceasefire framework proposed by Trump but found the terms unacceptable

Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump. (Photo: PTI)

Akshita Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 26 2026 | 4:58 PM IST

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US President Donald Trump on Thursday said Iran must move quickly to salvage talks, claiming its negotiators were “begging” for a deal while publicly stating that they were only reviewing Washington’s proposal. He warned there would be “no turning back” if progress stalled.
 
“The Iranian negotiators are very different and ‘strange’. They are ‘begging’ us to make a deal, which they should be doing since they have been militarily obliterated, with zero chance of a comeback, and yet they publicly state that they are only ‘looking at our proposal’. WRONG!!! They better get serious soon, before it is too late, because once that happens, there is NO TURNING BACK, and it won’t be pretty,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.
 
 
A day earlier, Iran said it had reviewed the ceasefire framework proposed by Trump but found the terms unacceptable. According to Iran’s state-run Press TV, officials described the reported 15-point proposal as “excessive” and said it did not reflect Tehran’s position.
 
Iranian authorities conveyed through diplomatic channels that their military response would continue, stressing that any decision to end hostilities would be taken independently and on their "own terms". Senior officials, as per the report, maintained that the war would conclude only when Iran’s conditions are fulfilled.
 
Iran's conditions reportedly include a full cessation of military actions and targeted strikes, guarantees against future aggression, compensation for losses, and acknowledgement of Iran’s strategic interests, including its position over the Strait of Hormuz. According to the report, officials signalled that talks would not resume until these demands are met.
 
The proposed framework, first reported by The New York Times, is believed to have been shared via regional intermediaries, including Pakistan, which has also offered to facilitate fresh negotiations. While specific details remain limited, the plan is believed to address Iran’s nuclear and missile programmes, along with maritime access in the region. However, there remains no clarity on whether Israel supports the proposal. 

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Topics : Donald Trump US Iran tensions Israel Iran Conflict

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First Published: Mar 26 2026 | 4:39 PM IST

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