Iran names ex-IRGC commander as top security official after Larijani death
Iranian state television identified the new secretary as Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr
AP Dubai
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Iran named a former Iranian Revolutionary Guard commander as the new secretary of the country's Supreme National Security Council on Tuesday, replacing Ali Larijani, who was killed in an airstrike.
Iranian state television identified the new secretary as Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr.
Zolghadr reached the rank of brigadier general in the Guard. He had been serving as the secretary of Iran's Expediency Council.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: Mar 24 2026 | 5:22 PM IST