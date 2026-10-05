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Home / World News / Iran oil minister resigns as exports dry up amid mounting US pressure

Iran oil minister resigns as exports dry up amid mounting US pressure

Mohsen Paknejad's exit comes as a US naval blockade brings Iran's oil exports to a halt, forcing production cuts and worsening domestic energy shortages

Mohsen Paknejad

Mohsen Paknejad | Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 05 2026 | 10:46 PM IST

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By Patrick Sykes
 
Iran’s Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad resigned, citing personal reasons, as the Islamic Republic tries to sustain its oil industry under a tightening US blockade.
 
President Masoud Pezeshkian accepted Paknejad’s resignation letter on Sunday after rejecting several earlier requests by the oil official to step down, the state-run Islamic Republic News Agency reported.
 
Pezeshkian appointed Deputy Oil Minister and National Iranian Oil Company Managing Director Hamid Bovard as interim minister, state-run Shana reported. Bovard previously headed several NIOC subsidiaries focused on oil and gas production and exploration.
 
The new minister inherits an oil industry that’s under unprecedented pressure from the US, as Washington seeks to force a favourable end to its seven-month war with Tehran.
 

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A US naval blockade in the Persian Gulf has brought Iran’s oil exports – a key source of revenue – to a halt, in turn forcing the industry to cut production. Iran also faces shortages of petrol and natural gas that have been exacerbated by the war.
 
The reshuffle also comes amid increasing scrutiny of the network of intermediaries that Iran relies on to get around US sanctions.
 
Iran’s judiciary chief Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Eje’i has criticised the system of so-called “trustees” who facilitate crude oil sales and are accused of failing to repatriate the proceeds.
  

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First Published: Oct 05 2026 | 10:46 PM IST