No one will sell oil if we can't, Iran warns as US tensions intensify

As tensions between Iran and the United States continue to intensify, Tehran warned that blocking its oil exports would have consequences for the entire region. On Wednesday, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said that if Iran cannot sell its oil, "no one will sell oil", signalling the possibility of wider disruptions to energy exports through the Gulf.

In a post on X, Ghalibaf said, "The equation of this war is clear: either all or none."

He also warned that if Iran’s security is not guaranteed, regional infrastructure would not be safe, adding that the Strait of Hormuz would only be secure in the absence of US forces, and that conditions in the strategic waterway would not return to pre-conflict levels.

What triggered the latest warning?

The latest warning came after US President Donald Trump said American forces would destroy an Iranian bridge or power plant every time Iran attacks ships in the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi also responded to Trump’s remarks on Wednesday, saying Tehran’s defence doctrine was based on “an eye for an eye”. He warned that any aggression against Iran, including attacks on its infrastructure, would be met with a “powerful and decisive response”.

ALSO READ: US-Iran war: Why desalination plants are critical to Gulf and under threat The exchange comes as the US continues military strikes on Iranian targets, while diplomatic efforts to ease the crisis have shown little progress. Iran has repeatedly warned that attacks on its infrastructure or restrictions on its oil exports would trigger broader retaliation.

Why it matters

Although Iran has repeatedly used the threat of disrupting regional oil exports as leverage during past confrontations, the latest warning has already unsettled energy markets. Oil prices climbed to their highest level in more than six weeks as investors weighed the risk of supply disruptions through the Strait of Hormuz.

The concerns have intensified because the Iran-aligned Houthis have also threatened to target vessels carrying Saudi oil through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait and announced a naval blockade of Saudi Arabia.

The prospect of simultaneous disruptions at both the Bab el-Mandeb Strait and the Strait of Hormuz presents a rare risk to global oil markets, Priyanka Sachdeva, Senior Market Analyst at Phillip Nova, told Reuters.