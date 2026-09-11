Friday, September 11, 2026 | 07:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Iran, other W. Asia states plan talks on temporary Strait of Hormuz deal

Iran, other W. Asia states plan talks on temporary Strait of Hormuz deal

Gulf foreign ministers are set to meet Iran in Oman as regional powers seek a temporary arrangement to manage shipping through the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz

Hormuz, oil tankers, crude oil

| Image: Bloomberg

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2026 | 7:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Gulf foreign ministers plan to meet their Iranian counterpart in a push by Oman and Iran to secure buy-in for a temporary deal to manage shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, the Financial Times reported on Friday.
 
The gathering is scheduled to be held on Monday in the Omani coastal city of Salalah, the report said, citing two people briefed on the matter.
 
Reuters could not immediately verify the report.
  

More From This Section

Algeria

Algeria severs diplomatic ties with UAE, citing 'hostile' actions

Members of the Saudi-backed Yemeni government forces walk during what they say to be clashes with Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis in a location given as near Al-Hazm, Yemen | Media Centre Of The Yemeni Armed Forces/Handout via REUTERS

Saudi Arabia airstrikes hit Houthi rebels-held Mokha airport in Yemen

Bernard Arnault

Bernard Arnault falls out of top 10 richest as tech billionaires dominate

US sanctions on Iran, Trump Economic Fury campaign, Iran oil exports China, US Iran economic pressure, Strait of Hormuz crisis

Iran seeks end to Saudi blockade of Yemen after Houthi rebels take key port

Nepal floods

Nepal's flash floods death toll rises to 1,385, over 5,000 remain missing

Topics : Iran Gulf Oman

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to watchBank Strike TodayTop 10 Chatgpt 80s Look PromptStock Market CrashNSE IPO Price BandiPhone 18 Pro series debutsBrics Summit 2026 RoutesWhat's Open or Closed in Delhi

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 11 2026 | 7:20 PM IST