Iran, other W. Asia states plan talks on temporary Strait of Hormuz deal
Gulf foreign ministers are set to meet Iran in Oman as regional powers seek a temporary arrangement to manage shipping through the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz
Reuters
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Gulf foreign ministers plan to meet their Iranian counterpart in a push by Oman and Iran to secure buy-in for a temporary deal to manage shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, the Financial Times reported on Friday.
The gathering is scheduled to be held on Monday in the Omani coastal city of Salalah, the report said, citing two people briefed on the matter.
Reuters could not immediately verify the report.
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First Published: Sep 11 2026 | 7:20 PM IST