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Home / World News / Iran really wants to make deal with US: Trump amid stalled negotiations

Iran really wants to make deal with US: Trump amid stalled negotiations

Trump stated that the deal will be a good one for the USA and its allies

Donald Trump,Trump

President Donald Trump speaks to the press after returning and stepping off Air Force One, Wednesday, May 20, 2026, at Joint Base Andrews, Md., after speaking at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy commencement. (Photo:PTI)

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 11:11 AM IST

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President Donald Trump on Monday said that Iran really wanted to make a deal with the US and that it would be a good one for Washington and its allies.  "Iran really wants to make a deal, and it will be a good one for the USA and those that are with us," Trump posted on Truth Social.  
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.) 
 

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Topics : Donald Trump US Iran tensions US-Iran tensions Israel Iran Conflict Iran

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 11:10 AM IST

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