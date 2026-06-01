Iran really wants to make deal with US: Trump amid stalled negotiations
Trump stated that the deal will be a good one for the USA and its allies
Reuters
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President Donald Trump on Monday said that Iran really wanted to make a deal with the US and that it would be a good one for Washington and its allies. "Iran really wants to make a deal, and it will be a good one for the USA and those that are with us," Trump posted on Truth Social.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 11:10 AM IST